Bournemouth face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday, December 15, 2025, and memories of Antoine Semenyo’s decisive moments against the Red Devils last season will be fresh in the minds of Cherries fans.

The Ghana international developed a knack for tormenting United during the 2024/25 campaign, scoring in both Premier League meetings and underlining his growing influence at the south coast club.

An in-depth recap of Antoine Semenyo’s decisive goals versus Manchester United in the 2024/25 season for Bournemouth. Image credit: Robin Jones-AFC Bournemouth

Semenyo’s first strike came on one of Bournemouth’s most famous modern nights. On December 22, 2024, the Cherries stunned Old Trafford with a thumping 3-0 victory, a result that sent shockwaves across the Premier League, as Manchester United featured on their official website.

The foundations were laid early when Dean Huijsen opened the scoring in the 29th minute, before Justin Kluivert doubled the advantage just past the hour mark.

As United pushed forward in search of pride, spaces opened up, and Bournemouth capitalised late on. In the 89th minute, Semenyo put the result beyond any doubt.

Watch Semenyo's goal at Old Trafford below.

Latching onto a loose ball inside the penalty area, he showed remarkable composure to steady himself before drilling a cool left-footed finish past André Onana.

It was a goal that encapsulated his confidence, power, and calmness under pressure, and it crowned a famous away performance for the Cherries.

Four months later, Semenyo was at it again when Manchester United travelled to Dean Court on April 27, 2025. This time, the contest was tighter, but Bournemouth once more leaned on their Ghanaian forward for inspiration.

In the 23rd minute, Semenyo struck the opening goal of the game, bursting into space and, in a near carbon copy of his Old Trafford finish, guiding a left-footed effort beyond Onana.

Watch Semenyo's second goal against Manchester United in the 2024/25 season in the YouTube video below.

United eventually responded to salvage a 1-1 draw, but Semenyo’s goal ensured Bournemouth once again avoided defeat against one of England’s most storied clubs.

The fact that both of his strikes against United came with his left foot and both beat the same goalkeeper only added to the narrative of his personal dominance in the fixture.

With another meeting looming, United’s defenders will be wary of the Black Stars forward who clearly relishes the occasion.

Semenyo's stats in 2025/26

Meanwhile, Semenyo has carried that momentum into the current campaign. According to Transfermarkt, the Ghanaian has recorded six goals and three assists in 15 appearances for Bournemouth in the 2025/26 season.

Those numbers reflect a player growing in authority and consistency, making him one of the Cherries’ key attacking threats ahead of the Old Trafford showdown.

With Ghana expected to shine at the 2026 World Cup, Otto Addo would hope his first-choice striker would carry his impressive club form to the national team.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, veteran Ghanaian football administrator Charles Kwadwo Ntim expressed confidence in Semenyo’s abilities and wants him to shine at the World Cup.

''Like I always tell you, Ghana does not lack talent. Antoine Semenyo is one of the respected African players in the Premier League, not because he was born over there, but because of his impressive performances for Bournemouth. However, I hope he steps up at the World Cup as he has not really convinced some of us when it comes to his Black Stars stint.'' Kwadwo Ntim said.

Antoine Semenyo is expected to feature for Ghana at the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Visionhaus

