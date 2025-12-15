A Swedru youth defended Abu Trica after his arrest for alleged fraud, blaming unemployment for such rising activities

He described Abu Trica as generous and praised his philanthropic acts, saying he supported families in the community

The young man urged the government to create jobs, sparking mixed reactions on social media

In the wake of the high-profile arrest of Swedru-based Ghanaian businessman Abu Trica on fraud allegations, a young man also from Agona Swedru has decided to defend him.

Swedru big boy Abu Trica is reportedly arrested on December 11, 2025, for his alleged involvement in a romance scam. Image credit: AbuTrica

The unnamed man from Agona Swedru, during a passionate street-side interview, defended the controversial figure and blamed the widespread unemployment for the rise of such activities.

The man, who identified himself as a youth from Swedru, expressed sadness over Abu Trica's arrest while offering a nuanced perspective that resonated with some Ghanaians.

Abu Trica arrested for fraud

This comment follows the arrest on Thursday, December 11, 2025, in Ghana of Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi but is also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng.

He faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification, and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Swedru youth defends arrested socialite Abu Trica, blaming the government for lack of employment. Photo credit: dermadking. Image source: TikTok

In a statement, the Justice Department alleged that the businessman, known for his lavish displays of wealth and ownership of an extravagant number of luxury cars, was part of a criminal network that had targeted elderly victims in the United States in romance fraud schemes. The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and defrauded their victims out of more than $8 million.

In reaction to his apprehension, the Swedru youth acknowledged that Abu Trica might have no known formal employment in Ghana, but his value to the community should not be overlooked.

The man highlighted Trica's reputation for philanthropy in his town. In his words:

"Abu Trica is a good person. He is not someone who is selfish... He shares with people. When he gets money, he distributes it generously to many families, to our siblings, and to our teachers."

The man also directly contrasted this local support with what he described as a failure by successive governments to create jobs for the youth.

"We will plead with the government, Mahama, Nana Addo, National Security... to provide jobs for the youth," he said.

He argued that when legitimate opportunities are scarce, young people are forced to find alternative means of survival.

Reactions to Abu Trica's arrest comment

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Enyonam Godwin said:

"Where does the government fit in here? Do we live in an anomic state? It's about time we stop playing the ostrich. How many people can he dole out money to? Abu could've gone into mechanised farming, which would provide employment to the unemployed youths at Swedru."

Richman Hyper wrote:

"Bro, tell them that NDC has no vote in the central and western region in Ghana again."

BigSam commented:

"It isn't the matter of national affairs. The apology should go to America. America might need this than Ghana."

