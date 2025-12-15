A Ghanaian guy celebrated the arrests of 32 Nigerians allegedly involved in cybercrime, expressing his relief

He claimed that the suspects had been wooing his girlfriends with their money, leaving him frustrated and upset

Netizens followed his post closely, sharing varied reactions that ranged from support to playful criticism

A Ghanaian man has gone viral for his reaction to the mass arrest of 32 persons allegedly involved in cybercrime in Ghana.

A Ghanaian guy celebrates the arrests of 32 Nigerian cybercrime suspects at Kasoa in the Central Region of Ghana. Image credit: @samgeorgegh/X

Source: UGC

The arrests, conducted on December 13, 2025, were a collaborative effort between Ghana’s Cyber Security Authority (CSA) and National Security operatives.

The young man, known on X (formerly Twitter) as @Pro_designer_ and officially named Stephen Mensah, celebrated the arrests and shared his reasons in a post online.

He claimed that the arrested suspects had been allegedly wooing the girlfriends of hardworking Ghanaian men who earn honestly with their small incomes.

“Arrest them all, make we suffer get woman then them go come take them then send them even talking allowance. How can we compete?” — @Pro_designer_ wrote.

At the time of reporting, his post had 50,000 views, 134 likes, and 9 comments.

Online reactions pour in over cybercrime arrests

YEN.com.gh compiled several interesting reactions from the public responding to @Pro_designer_’s post, showing a mix of humour, advice, and critique:

@Drewdy210716 wrote:

“You are wishing for another man’s downfall because of a woman. At least make it something else.”

@Pro_designer_ replied:

“Is this downfall? Wait till dey sc@m you then you call it downfall.”

@nicholas_oaa24 commented:

“Them take do you errrr.”

@Don_henzo added:

“This one dieee, forgive and forget wai.”

@Pro_designer_ further shared:

“Bro, one fraud boy carry ein money take my girl err, if ebe you eno go pain you?”

@doncaleon83 reacted:

“Nsɛm shishɛ wo bo paa owura.”

@scalerto0147 wrote:

“No be small thing ooo.”

@mrhumblelion added advice:

“Man, you need to work hard else you’ll remain the way you are forever.”

@kennedy_OOO7 shared:

"I know someone who actually pays his girlfriend a 'bathing allowance.”

@Dicksi_Sosa added:

"You're just thirsty with a dry mouth."

Security agencies arrest 32 Nigerian nationals suspected of engaging in romance scams and cybercrime in Kasoa on Saturday, December 13, 2025. Photo source: Sam Nartey George

Source: Facebook

Cyber Security Authority seizes suspects' operational items

According to reports, the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) and National Security operatives seized 31 laptops and 15 mobile phones during their raid at the suspects' hideout in Tuba.

The seized items are believed to be among the tools used by the suspects to perpetrate their alleged crimes.

Read the X details below.

The suspects are reportedly currently in police custody and assisting investigators, while the seized devices have been sent for forensic examination to support ongoing investigations.

According to the CSA, the operation formed part of its broader, sustained campaign to disrupt cybercrime networks and protect Ghana’s digital ecosystem.

Sam George warns Ghanaian cybercriminals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Communications Minister Sam George warned Ghanaian cybercriminals after Abu Trica was arrested for alleged involvement in romance scams targeting elderly American victims.

In a social media post, the Communications Minister pledged that the NDC government would target and apprehend any individual engaging in cybercrime.

Sam George also commended the Ghanaian security agencies for their efforts in apprehending Abu Trica.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh