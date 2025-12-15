Four possible candidates who could succeed Enzo Maresca as Chelsea manager have been carefully assessed

The shortlist features a Premier League manager currently working with Ghana star Antoine Semenyo

Chelsea could potentially turn to a familiar face with prior experience at Stamford Bridge amid the ongoing uncertainty

Chelsea’s inconsistent run of form has once again placed their managerial situation under intense scrutiny, with Enzo Maresca coming under pressure despite only recently taking charge.

The Blues have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, losing twice and drawing twice in that period.

Although a 2-0 victory over Everton on Saturday, December 13, ended a four-game winless streak, questions remain about Chelsea’s direction under the Italian coach.

According to The Sun, several high-profile names are already being discussed internally as potential successors should the club’s hierarchy decide to make another change in the dugout.

4 potential next Chelsea managers

Liam Rosenior is one of the standout candidates and is already familiar with Chelsea’s ownership model. As The Sun stated, the former Hull City boss is currently in charge of Strasbourg, a fellow BlueCo club, and is highly regarded at Stamford Bridge.

Rosenior guided the French side to a seventh-place finish last season, securing qualification for the Conference League. This campaign, Strasbourg have impressed further, sitting top of their Conference League group and remaining unbeaten with one game left to play.

Known for his attractive, youth-focused style of football, Rosenior has worked closely with Chelsea’s hierarchy in developing young talents, making him a seamless fit within their long-term vision.

Another name on the list is Antoine Semenyo's boss, Andoni Iraola, who has built an excellent reputation during his time at Bournemouth. The Spaniard has consistently punched above his weight in the Premier League, earning plaudits for his tactical intelligence and fearless approach.

According to Flashscore, Iraola is widely seen as the next manager ready to step up from a smaller Premier League club. His ability to thrive within a modern football structure, even after losing almost his entire defence last summer, has impressed many observers.

Meanwhile, club legend Frank Lampard has also been linked with a sensational return. Lampard previously served as an interim manager under the current ownership following Graham Potter’s dismissal and has since rebuilt his reputation at Championship leaders Coventry City.

His earlier spell at Chelsea showed his willingness to trust young players, but prising him away from Coventry would require a significant, long-term commitment.

Finally, Oliver Glasner is viewed as one of the most accomplished coaches in the Premier League. The Crystal Palace boss has appeared on Chelsea's shortlists before and is out of contract at the end of the season.

With previous success including an FA Cup triumph and a Europa League title with Eintracht Frankfurt, Glasner would be an ambitious appointment, though potentially a volatile one given his history of clashes with club hierarchies.

With Chelsea’s patience historically thin, Maresca knows that results, not promises, will determine his future.

Maresca unhappy with Chelsea's recent form

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Enzo Maresca publicly criticised his players after Chelsea were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw by Qarabag in Azerbaijan in November.

The result left the Chelsea manager visibly unhappy, as he questioned his side’s mentality and game management, with his long-term future at the club now in doubt.

