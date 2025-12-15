Victor Osimhen Barcelona Monitor Galatasaray Striker as Lewandowski's Replacement
- Barcelona are said to have earmarked an African forward as a possible successor to Robert Lewandowski
- Injury setbacks have disrupted the former Bayern Munich star, prompting Hansi Flick’s side to explore alternative options
- Supporters of the Catalan club have reacted strongly to reports linking Victor Osimhen with a move to the La Liga giants
Barcelona’s search for a future successor to Robert Lewandowski has entered a fascinating phase, with the Catalan heavyweights carefully assessing their options while still navigating financial constraints.
Any move for a new striker will largely hinge on how much money the club can generate before next summer, though a number of potential targets have already been identified.
Reports in Spain suggest that Barcelona are closely monitoring Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong and Borussia Dortmund’s in-form forward Serhou Guirassy. Both players are considered attainable targets compared to the elite strikers also being discussed within the Camp Nou offices.
Barcelona targets Nigeria's Victor Osimhen
Among the more ambitious names linked to Barça are Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, and Julian Alvarez, superstars who would cost a fortune. Now, according to Football Espana, Galatasaray’s record signing Victor Osimhen has been added to Barcelona's dream list.
Osimhen, who joined the Turkish giants from Napoli for €75 million, has been in superb form this season with 12 goals in 16 appearances this season as of December 15. However, with a contract running until 2029, any move for the Nigerian international looks financially unrealistic at this stage.
Still, his name being mentioned reflects the type of striker Barcelona are looking for: physically dominant, quick, and capable of bullying defenders inside the box, as noted by Get Spanish Football News.
Barcelona’s pursuit suggests they are keen to preserve the attacking framework Lewandowski provides, while adding greater speed and intensity up front.
Although the Polish striker is still influential, his declining pace has reduced his ability to stretch defences, pushing the team to depend more on link-up play and midfield build-up.
Meanwhile, the rumours linking Victor Osimhen to the club have sparked strong reactions among African football fans.
Taking to social media, Ghanaian supporter Yakuba wrote:
''Barcelona are crying out for goals, and Osimhen has the pace and power they’ve lacked up front.''
A Nigerian Samson Ife added:
''Seeing Osimhen at Camp Nou would be incredible, but Barca need to sort out their finances before aiming that high.”
While a move for the Super Eagles striker may be out of reach for now, his inclusion on Barcelona’s wishlist shows the club’s intent to find a powerful, world-class finisher capable of defining their next era, a forward who can deliver goals and presence to match the legacy of Lewandowski.
Victor Osimhen on Manchester United radar
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United were eyeing a move for Victor Osimhen when Ruben Amorim wanted attacking reinforcement.
The Red Devils were said to be massive admirers of the ex-Napoli striker, who eventually signed for Galatasaray permanently this summer.
