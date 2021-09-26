The much-awaited National Science and Maths Quiz is set to soon kick off after the dates for the 2021 edition have been released

The launch will be held on October 19, followed by the preliminary stage, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals

Ghanaians have already started expressing their thoughts and making predictions on which school will lift the trophy this time

Primetime Ghana Limited, the producers of the famed National Science and Maths Quiz, has confirmed the dates for the 2021 edition of the exciting quiz competition.

The launch

In a tweet on the verified handle of NSMQ Ghana, it is announced that the preliminary stage of the competition will begin officially after October 19, 2021.

It is indicated that on October 19, a launch will be held and the balloting will be done for the initial stage of the competition.

NSMQ 2021 Finals to soon Begin as Dates are Fully Confirmed and Released

The real competition

From October 26 to November 5, the first stage of the competition will be held for schools that will compete at the preliminary stage, after which they will join the seeded schools for the one-eight stage of the competition.

The quarter-final stage to semi-finals will then be held from November 12 to 23, followed by the finals, set to take place on November 26.

Reactions from Ghanaians

A lot of people on social media are already expressing great excitement about the impending quiz competition.

@AyinkuruguIsaac said:

Can't wait to see the rastafarian as a contestant in stage with achimota school

@WhalidDeen mentioned:

It is my prayer that Persco win this year Folded hands

@wayo_bingi indicated:

Presec is defending the crown

See the official update below

The defending champions

Last year, Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School, Legon, won the trophy for the sixth time.

They got so much attention that the president of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, extended a congratulatory message to the school.

The move was necessitated after the school won the final of the 2020 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz which was held in Accra.

Presec Legon, was in the finals with Cape Coast's Adisadel College and Kumasi's Opoku Ware Senior High School.

Source: Yen.com.gh