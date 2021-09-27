“The Madala Is 4x My Age”: Mzansi Thinks They’ve Found SA’s Oldest Man, Aged 122

Pictures of a madala who is alleged to be Mzansi's oldest man have caused a stir online

According to snaps of Ximba Ngxovo's ID documents, the old man is 122 years old and apparently still lively and well

SA flooded the comments section with heartfelt tributes, wishing the madala many more happy years

South Africans think they may have found SA's oldest living man. The madala is rumoured to be at least 122 years old, born in the year 1899, according to his ID document.

Social media users believe they have found South Africa's oldest man. Images: @Thlolo15March/Twitter

Source: UGC

Not much is known about the incredible centenarian except that his name is Ximba Ngxovo and that he is likely our nation's oldest living man. He's been a witness to some of Mzansi's best and worst times. Amazing!

Heading online, Twitter user @Thlolo15March shared a pic of Ngxovo's ID book as well as a sweet pic of the old man on a recent birthday.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Peeps flooded the comments section in absolute disbelief. Many people wished to live just as long as Ngxovo while others humorously wondered how much he had eaten in his long life.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Thapz__ said:

"I'd be lucky if I even get to half his age."

@WorthyPromises said:

"So his ID number starts with 99?"

@Xolani_khabazel said:

"Can he still see or speak?"

@Lehlogonolo_Avi said:

"The madala is 4 times my age, meaning he lived my entire life for 4 times and counting. Yho."

@za_mpofu said:

"May God grant him more years."

@BELUVED777 said:

"At this age they want to rest. Myekeleni agoduke."

@Lebo_Legotlo said:

"Give honour to your father and mother so that your life may be long in the land which the Lord your God is giving you... Wow."

Japanese sisters certified as the world’s oldest living twins at 107

In related news, two Japanese sisters, Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama, have been certified by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living identical twins at over 107 years and 300 days.

BBC News reports that the sisters, who were born on November 5, 1913 on Shodoshima Island, broke the record previously set by late Japanese twin sisters Kin Narita and Gin Kanie.

Guinness World Records made the announcement on Monday, September 20, after the duo was recognised as the new titleholders on September 1.

They were bullied in their younger days

Taking a trip down memory lane, the sisters said they were bullied while growing up due to the prejudice against children of multiple births in Japan, AP reports.

The sisters were busy with their own lives for many years and they rarely met until they clocked the age of 70.

Social media reacts

@bbcnews on Instagram posted photos of the twins and social media users soon flooded the comment section to congratulate the duo.

@a.yxx2006

"May she long live more 118 years."

@mapsfacts

"God bless them."

@the_unconventional_indian wrote:

"What's their diet for long healthy lives?"

@loonybytch said:

"@ggperry80 @jlonsdale80 You two can beat this!"

@dragonair88 commented:

"The one on the right looks unimpressed."

@_zenas.f said:

"They lived through 2 pandemics... wow."

Source: Yen News