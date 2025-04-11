Appiah Stadium, in a video, had an interesting interaction with Dr Osei Kwame Despite at the late Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda's funeral

The political commentator had a tense exchange with Despite and appeared to insult the renowned businessman

Appiah Stadium and Dr Osei Kwame Despite's interaction at the funeral garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians

Controversial political commentator Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, had an interesting interaction with renowned businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at the funeral service of the late business magnate Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the staunch NDC supporter was spotted speaking with Dr Osei Kwame Despite as the latter, accompanied by an entourage, walked to the parking lot to get his luxurious car and leave the forecourt of the State House after the funeral service.

In the video, it appeared that the Despite Media CEO was unhappy about Appiah Stadium's utterances as the latter continued walking beside him as he exited.

The political commentator interrupted a friendly conversation Dr Osei Kwame Despite was having with some individuals and appeared to use some harsh words while addressing him.

Appiah Stadium's remarks got the renowned businessman to give him a stern look, which got the staunch NDC supporter to retreat and end their interaction.

The tense conversation between Appiah Stadium and Dr Osei Kwame Despite garnered many mixed reactions from Ghanaians, who were surprised to see the political commentator speak to the businessman in the manner he did at the funeral service of the late Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda, which was attended by several prominent Ghanaian personalities.

President John Dramani Mahama, New Force party leader Nana Kwame Bediako, Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency and Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, John Dumelo and several key cabinet ministers from the NDC government attended the funeral to commiserate with the late businessman's family.

The late Alhaji Asoma Banda passed away at 92 in the early hours of Saturday, March 1, 2025, after a short battle with an illness.

Ghana-based Nigerian businessman and Chief Executive Officer of Ovation International, Dele Momodu, announced the late businessman's passing on social media. Tributes poured in from many prominent Ghanaian personalities, including Sir Sam Jonah and top political figures, after his demise.

The late Alhaji Asoma Banda was buried on Sunday, March 2, 2025, per his final wishes. President John Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama and other top NDC executives were present for his burial.

Appiah Stadium and Despite's encounter stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

views09_ commented:

"Appiah Stadium told Despite “Gyae nsemhunu no”..what a legend 😂😂👏🏻."

Roofman2131gh said:

"Herrh Chale Appiah Stadium dey talk Despite en mind lol 😂😂 nah chale respect for dey inside small cos this didn’t look like one of his playful moments."

bm572 commented:

"I think Despite said something he didn't like and maybe Appiah too was disturbing him too much."

Appiah Stadium chases President Mahama's car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium chased President Mahama's car and ignored all security protocols at the late Alhaji Banda's funeral service.

The political commentator had earlier had a friendly exchange with the President during the latter's arrival at the funeral.

The video of Appiah Stadium chasing President Mahama's car garnered reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

