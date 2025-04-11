Famous Nigerian streamer Peller was overjoyed when he tried Ghana jollof for the first time as he dined with Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale inside his mansion

The famous Nigerian TikToker landed in Ghana in the morning on April 10, 2025, and was given a grand welcome by Shatta Wale's team

Many people loved Peller's reaction to eating Ghana jollof for the first time, while others talked about Shatta Wale's actions

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Famous Nigerian streamer Peller endorsed Ghana jollof after trying it for the first time in Ghana when he was hosted by Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

Peller tries Ghana jollof for the first time. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale hosts Peller in his mansion

Upon arriving in Ghana in the morning on April 10, 2025, Shatta Wale's team welcomed him beautifully at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

In the evening, Peller got the chance to visit Shatta Wale's $2.5 million mansion inside Trasacco to dine with him.

For dinner, Ghana jollof was served, along with green pepper sauce, salad, fried chicken and a boiled egg.

In the video trending on social media, the famous Nigerian streamer was excited to meet Shatta Wale and try the famous meal that has been a battle between Nigeria and Ghana.

After taking his first mouthful, Peller clapped and expressed excitement at the wonderful taste of the food.

Reactions as Peller tries Ghana jollof

Nigerians took to the comment section to validate Peller's reaction to eating Ghana jollof for the first time. Many of them noted that despite being Nigerians, they loved Ghana jollof more.

Others also spoke about the famous Nigerian TikToker's actions, noting that he was very loud and energetic.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the viral video of Peller trying Ghana jollof for the first time in Ghana:

officialqueen_love said:

"I’m a Nigerian but trust me I love Ghana jollof it’s very delicious."

official_bigkay said:

"Peller: this pepper if I eat am. Shatta Wale: you go go toilet 😂😂."

nk_klick said:

"He just confirmed Ghana jollof is the best 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

reggierockstone711 said:

"Not because I am a WAAKYE pimp but the fuss about jollof bugs me out lol it is not from none of us two ( Naija ghana) plus it is so overrated in comparison to our gh WAAKYE 🔥 we get “egg wele talia plantain gari beans salad fish meat pear shito stew and gossip to go with this one dish!!!!! Jollof no dey near am one saf😂😂😂😂carry on! @rockzwaakye FOOD IS READY."

giftykoomson23 said:

"This er guy likes talking and shouting 😂."

empress2094 said:

"This boy is a whole mood swears….. he fi make himself happy in a lonely land for years."

topdancerzake said:

"Shatta en composure dey tear me!!😂😂❤️. I dey love am pass😆😆🥂🔥. Paahhhh paahhh pahhh."

Photos of Shatta Wale and Peller

Shatta Wale hosts Peller in Ghana. Image Credit: @shattawalenima and @peller089

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale to jet Peller to Kumasi

YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian internet sensation Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, linked up with Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale shortly after arriving in Ghana.

In a light-hearted exchange, the two discussed possible plans for exploring the country, including a trip to Nima, known as the stronghold of Shatta Wale’s loyal fanbase.

During their interaction, Shatta Wale hinted at the possibility of flying Peller out of Accra in a private jet—if his father made one available.

The moment, shared on social media, sparked excitement among fans looking forward to their next adventure together.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh