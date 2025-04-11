Minister of Defence Edward Omane Boamah seemingly got snubbed by President John Mahama at the graduation ceremony of the Regular Career Course 63 officers

As Mahama made his way to the podium of the grand ceremony, the minister tried to shake his hand, but it seems the president did not notice

The minister hilariously did not know what to do with his hand and later folded it by his side as he realised the handshake he was going for did not materialise

President John Dramani Mahama was the centre of attention at the graduation ceremony for Regular Career Course 63 officers held at the Ghana Military Academy in Teshie. The president arrived in a full navy ceremonial uniform, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Mahama, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, stepped out of his vehicle and walked confidently to the front of the parade grounds.

However, a short moment during his arrival has gone viral for a different reason. As Mahama made his way to the podium, Minister of Defence Edward Omane Boamah appeared to reach out for a handshake. The president did not respond, possibly because he did not notice it.

The minister was left in an awkward position. He stood still for a moment, unsure of what to do next, then slowly brought his hand down and folded it by his side.

A video of the moment, shared on social media, has triggered funny reactions, with many people making jokes about it.

The graduation ceremony was an important milestone for the newly commissioned officers. It was attended by senior military personnel, government officials, and other invited guests.

Mahama, Omane Boamah handshake saga sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

d3most said:

"Did anyone see the yawa in the video where the man tried to shake the president."

adie_mama wrote:

"He didn't even notice the hand offer enpo. He's thinking about better things kraa."

the_cantona commented:

"He no see the hand....The president's hand went high, you are going low. How he go see?"

thekwamebrand wrote:

"The hand shake swerve dey funny."

thebiggestcarter said:

"Why did he want to shake the president's hands?"

azprila wrote:

"I beg oooh …. Nana Addo ever wear military uniform before !!? Asking for a friend."

usmanluxuryrealtor wrote:

"The way this man pretended to be talking to someone after the handshake rejection."

quameagyapong commented:

"Mills never wore this, Kuffour never did, and Nana Addo never did, so why single out Nana Addo. Nana Addo lives rent free in the minds of NDC bots."

hyde. sydney said:

"But I never see Akuffo Addo in this uniform during his 8 years in office."

Mahama attends event with only three cars

Mahama got people talking again as he attended an event with only three cars.

YEN.com.gh reported that the president decided to travel in a more moderate fashion, opting not to use the long convoys government officials travel with.

Many Ghanaians praised John Mahama for his down-to-earth nature and his decision not to waste resources.

