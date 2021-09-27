Markets, lorry parks, churches and mosques will be visited for the vaccination teams to inoculate Ghanaians

The Ghana Health Service has announced that the vaccination teams will be visiting markets, lorry parks, and places of worship to inoculate Ghanaians.

This, according to the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, (GHS) Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, will help a majority of the population get vaccinated.

In a Citinews report, he added that this would also help bring the vaccination closer to Ghanaians instead of staying in the queue for long hours.

He made this known while speaking at the Minister’s press briefing on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

“We have noticed that there are some people that the very little time to stay in the queue is also taking them away. So we are moving to our churches, our mosques, our markets, and the lorry parks to provide vaccination services there in a bid to get the vaccination exercise closer to the people,” he said.

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said the GHS has also started deploying vaccines to all 16 regions.

He said priority will be given to areas with high infection rates.

1.3 million Pfizer vaccines to be received from the US government

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that 1.3 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the United States will be given to the Ghanaian government.

The vice-president of the United States, Kamala Harris, assured President Nana Akufo-Addo during his visit to the states.

The donation will add up to the earlier batch of 1.2 million Moderna vaccines that were received by Ghana on September 4, 2021, from the United States.

Harris made the assurance to President Akufo-Addo on Thursday, September 23, 2021, when she held bilateral talks with him at the White House.

