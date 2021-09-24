The Ghanaian government would be getting 1.3m doses Of Pfizer vaccine from the US government

US vice-president, Kamala Harris, assured Akufo-Addo during his visit to the states

These vaccines will add up to the ones already received

Accra - 1.3 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the United States will be given to the Ghanaian government.

The vice-president of the United States, Kamala Harris, assured President Nana Akufo-Addo during his visit to the states.

The donation will add up to the earlier batch of 1.2 million Moderna vaccines that were received by Ghana on September 4, 2021, from the United States.

Harris made the assurance to President Akufo-Addo on Thursday, September 23, 2021, when she held bilateral talks with him at the White House.

Photo credit: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: UGC

Ghana takes delivery of 1.2 million Moderna vaccine

Ghana took delivery of the largest shipment of COVID-19 vaccines yet on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

The country took stock of the 1.2 million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

In a Tweet by the Ministry of Information as sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 1.2 million vaccines are part of the COVAX facility from the US government.

First batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

This new stock of Johnson & Johnson vaccine comes on the back of the arrival of its first batch of 177,600 doses on August 8, 2021.

It has since inoculated some citizens in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions with the vaccines. On August 16, 2021, the Johnson &Johnson jabs were given in two hotspot regions, Greater Accra and the Ashanti regions and ended on August 20, 2021.

As with the previous jabs, people above the age of 18, with the exception of pregnant women, will be eligible for the vaccination.

Preference would, however, be given to people who are 60 years and above and those with underlying health conditions.

The Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, Dr Kwame Amponsa-Achiano, said vaccines would not be administered to those who have taken the earlier vaccines.

He explained that this is because it is not medically right to mix COVID-19 vaccines from different sources. $2.4million botched.

Sputnik vaccine money refunded to the government

Meanwhile, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Makhtoum, the Dubai-based businessman at the centre of the botched Sputnik V procurement saga has refunded $2.4million to the government.

In a letter sighted by YEN.com.gh, dated August 11, 2021, addressing Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, the acting chief director of the Ministry of Health, indicates that once the money is confirmed as received, a receipt should be sent.

“The SWIFT and the payment advice for the refund is hereby attached for your reference and record…Kindly issue us a payment receipt once the funds have been credited into the Government bank account,” the letter noted.

Source: Yen