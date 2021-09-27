Veteran Ghanaian actress, Maame Gyanwaa, legally known as Mavis Yeboah, has opened up about life after acting

Gyanwaa shared that income from acting was so low she had to raise money from her side hustles to purchase land and build her property

Her son, unfortunately, fell sick and she had to sell her four-bedroom house for as low as Ghc12,000 to cater for his expenses

One of Ghana's retired Akan drama actresses, Mavis Yeboah, who is popularly known as Maame Gyanwaa, has recently granted an interview with Zion Felix on his YouTube channel where she shared some of her struggles.

Maame Gyanwaa recounted that life after her career has not been the best as she has nothing to show for her career, after 20 years in the industry.

The sad veteran mentioned that one of the reasons behind her current state is the low income she made from acting.

Mavis Yeboah: Veteran Ghanaian Actress Opens up About her Struggles After Retiring Photo credit: Zionfelix TV/YouTube

She shared that she could be paid as low as Ghc5 from an acting gig and that goes to show how bad the pay was.

Maame Gyanwaa said she managed to purchase a land and built a four-bedroom house on it with some money she made from side hustles.

The mother added that she had to sell her property for as low as Ghc12,000 after her son took ill.

She also mentioned that although acting did not pay well, she has had some benefits from the fame it brought.

Gyanwaa shared that she receives free services and products from time to time thanks to acting.

