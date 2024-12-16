A brilliant but needy Senior High School (SHS) graduate seeks financial help to continue her education at the tertiary level

Hajara Andorful gained admission to read Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronic Engineering at AAMUSTED

However, Hajara may lose her place if no one comes to her aid with financial support to pay her fees at the university

Hajara Andorful, a brilliant but needy Ghanaian girl, is on the verge of having her university education dream curtailed due to a lack of financial support.

The 19-year-old is a graduate of the Asuansi Technical Institute (AsuTech) in the Central Region of Ghana, where she read Electrical Engineering Technology.

Hajara Andorful, a brilliant Ghanaian SHS graduate seeks financial support to further her tertiary education. Photo credit: Sulemana Dadzie.

After excelling in the 2023 Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) final examination, Hajara gained admission to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED).

The brilliant girl, who was the Assistant Girls' Prefect for AsuTech, is expected to register for the BSc Electrical and Electronic Engineering programme at AAMUSTED by January 2025.

Hajara's parents are in financial difficulties

However, due to the economic hardship faced by her parents, the 19-year-old girl risks losing her admission at the Kumasi-based university.

Haraja's mother has reportedly been incapacitated for many years, leaving only her father to strive for a living as a bicycle repairer to cater for the family.

However, his petty earnings are woefully inadequate to fend for his sick wife and his daughter's education at the university.

Consequently, the young lady is pleading with benevolent Ghanaians and organisations to help her pay for her university tuition fees, accommodation, and living expenses at AAMUSTED.

Any individual, agency or institution that wishes to support Hajara Andorful can reach out to her through Sulemana Dadzie, the counsellor and Dean of Students at AsuTech, on 059 553 0369.

Hajara Andorful and her family will be eternally grateful to any individual or institution that would come to their aid.

Brilliant girls who scored 8As seek help

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a brilliant SHS girl took to social media to seek financial help to pursue tertiary education.

She reportedly scored 8As in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination and was applauded for her stellar results.

She gained admission to read Bachelor of Science in Administration at the University Of Ghana but needs financial support.

