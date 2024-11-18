A Ghanaian agent has shared why he believes their fees should increase when they help people find apartments

A Ghanaian agent specialising in identifying vacant apartments and recommending them to potential tenants caused a stir online when he shared a video claiming that professionals within his line of work should charge more due to the risks involved.

In the video, the man questioned whether the standard 10 percent he and his colleagues charge matches the risks involved before he boldly proclaimed they should charge 20 percent instead.

In the video shared by @xghana_ on X, the man disclosed his daily routine, which involves finding ten vacant apartments and recommending them to potential tenants.

He said entering unoccupied compounds and quiet neighbourhoods can be life-threatening, hence the need to review the agents' cut.

As he was making this argument, he was standing outside a building that appeared to be poorly maintained.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the agent's video shared by @xghana_. Read them below:

@AtuaheneSampson said:

"I don’t see why we still have this medieval agent thing in place. It’s time we had a software or website where all landlords would be mandated to put their houses there so people could browse their preferences. While we wait for that inception, this 10% thing should be paid by the landlord, not the tenant."

@GhanaBoylive wrote:

"Leave your properties under the watch of registered agency; when people need rooms, they go to them… not those who will take walking fee and commission."

@twumbabe said:

"Masa no job easy na what you go say about Pillar maisons hw3."

@kwesimilex wrote:

"No percentage should come from a tenant to an agent... That should be an agreement between the homeowner and the agent. These agents are just bleeding people."

@afua_henewaa said:

"Imagine the rent is 2k a month for 2 years, and they’re to take 10%, WTH!!!!"

@sammyblz wrote:

"Genuinely agent Dey suffer. People don’t see their importance until they need a room or a property. After they get the room, they ignore the agent as if they didn’t help. Imagine wasting your money to search for something someone will call to get within a day."

@Aboahkwesi said:

"Laws don't work in this country, so anybody without certification can just stand up and call himself an estate agent. Very disgusting."

