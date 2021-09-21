Josephine Panyin Mensah, the pregnant Takoradi lady who went viral for going missing has been reported found

The 28-year-old according to recent publications was found without her child

Reports indicate that she is receiving medical attention with a hospital in Axim, where she was found

A pregnant Ghanaian lady who was recently trending for being missing while pregnant has been reported found.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Adom FM's Facebook page, the Lady by the name of Josephine Panyin Mensah was reported found in Axim and currently undergoing treatment.

According to the publication, Josephine who was nine months pregnant some days back woke up around 5am to take a stroll as instructed by her doctor.

She was however abducted by unknown individuals.

Missing Takoradi Pregnant Lady Found in Axim in the Western Region Photo credit: Adom FM/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The family of the 28-year-old to-be mother took to social media to announce the news and pleaded with the general public to help with the search.

Information reaching Adom TV according to their Takoradi correspondent alleged that Josephine had given birth but the kidnappers released her without her child.

The exact time and how the young mother is currently unknown.

Adom TV however reported that Josephine revealed there were 12 pregnant women in all who were abducted, she was the only one who was fortunate to make it.

Watch the full video below;

