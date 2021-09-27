A young Ghanaian man has opened up about why the woman he has dated for two years wants to leave him

He shared anonymously that he reported his girlfriend to her father and she requested a breakup after

The 28-year-old nurse says he is now struggling with high blood pressure and depression

A Ghanaian man has recently taken to social media to ask netizens to help him out of a relationship saga he finds himself.

He said the situation has caused him to develop high blood pressure.

The anonymous man reached out to Ghanaian actress, Kafui Danku, to get the take of Ghanaians on his girlfriend's decision to leave him.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of Kafui Danku had the lover boy sharing that he is a 28-year-old nurse and in a relationship with another nurse.

He recounted that the woman he has been dating for two years is threatening to leave him just because he reported his lady to her father.

"The recent misunderstanding we had really got me hurt so I involved her dad in it. She is the type who fears her dad because of his strictness", he revealed

His girlfriend requested a breakup right after he reported her.

Loverboy says his woman has blocked him on normal calls and he is able to reach her on only Facebook and Whatsapp.

The 28-year-old man says he is now depressed and his blood pressure level is off the charts.

He is asking the general public on what to do to keep the love of his life.

