A video of a Ghanaian man distributing food to squatters has surfaced on social media, warming hearts

In the video, she shared packaged meals with the squatters, leaving each of them beaming with excitement

Netizens who saw the video were touched and expressed their views in the comments section of the post

A compassionate Ghanaian man has warmed the hearts of many after a video capturing his charitable act surfaced online.

The kind-hearted individual took to the streets to distribute food to squatters, spreading hope and joy to those in need.

Ghanaian man shares food with the homeless. Image source: Dialybread Africa

The viral video, shared on social media, shows the man walking through an area where squatters reside, handing out packaged meals to grateful recipients.

His simple yet impactful gesture brought smiles to the faces of many as they expressed gratitude for his generosity.

In the video, one of the recipients beamed with a broad smile to appreciate the gesture.

