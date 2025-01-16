Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has advised the youth to make wise decisions

Serwaa Amihere stated during a conference that she was depressed after her private photos leaked online

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching Serwaa Amihere's trending video on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has publicly spoken in a viral video about her infamous bedroom photo.

GHOne TV morning show, Serwaa disclosed that she cried for days and locked herself in her house because her reputation had been tarnished.

Serwaa Amihere advised the youth to be picky and cautious to avoid regretting two or three years later.

Serwaa Amihere opens up about her leaked picture. Photo credit: @serwaamihere.

The co-founder of Office & Co, a clothing brand, added that National Democratic Congress member Obuobia Darko-Opoku was the only friend who consoled her and took her on a long drive towards Aburi to clear her head.

Addressing the students and guests at the program, Serwaa Amihere reminisced on how Ghanaian politician Obuobia Darko-Opoku bought her a big bowl of ice cream.

Serwaa Amihere talks about her bedroom photos

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's video, in which she cautioned Ghanaian youth to make wise decisions that won't bite them in the future.

barimah.anthony stated:

"God bless you, sis. We all have that past we regret, but it’s a platform for your own upgrade if you walk through as you have done."

maameama.yeboah.75 stated:

"Was that Berla Mundi laughing over there?".

thejosephadih stated:

"We love you Joyce ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @serwaaamihere."

mykcute.trends stated:

"I love her with all my heart ❤️ @serwaaamihere ❤️."

aw.anguah stated:

"Where can I watch the full video...it's insightful. @sammykaymedia."

awurabenaunbreakable stated:

"We all make mistakes! We're not perfect either 😍❤️ At least, she's wise enough to make money from it😂."

mir.acle65 stated:

"Apologise to his wife".

nii4701nii_odartey_lamptey stated:

"If he were poor, you wouldn't be with him. It was money that made you do so."

mike_lithor_ris stated:

"Nyame betua Henry ka paaa…Herrrr 😒."

whitelove_me stated:

"It’s money you followed madam. Women can do anything once money is involved without thinking about the consequences. You receiving 2500 ghc everyday!".

waddle9124 stated:

"@serwaaamihere We don’t need any advice from you, wai 😂keep it to yourself and tell your children when you give birth. At least you made money 💰 from it 😜 so allow us also to make ours. When we’re done, we will also advise ourselves."

Watch the video below:

Serwaa Amihere rocks an African print dress

Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur Serwaa Amihere looked effortlessly chic in a short-sleeved African print dress and glamorous hairstyle.

Check out the photos below:

Serwaa Amihere rocks gown designed with broken mirror

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about award-winning Ghanaian television broadcaster Serwaa Amihere who became popular in Tanzania.

The personalities and event organizers were pleased by Serwaa Amihere's outstanding event hosting skills.

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's custom-made dress and haircut to the red carpet event.

Source: YEN.com.gh