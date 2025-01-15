Jeffery Ebo Arhin, a student of Swedru Senior High, returned a missing purse containing money to authorities after he came across it on the school compound

The young man has received praise from many Ghanaians despite indicating that some of his friends mocked him over the gesture

Following the gesture, Jeffery has been gifted GH¢1,000 and an internship opportunity with a reputable organisation

Jeffery Ebo Arhin, a Swedru Senior High student who returned a missing purse containing money to school authorities after finding it resting on the school compound, has been rewarded for his action.

The young man has received a cash donation of GH¢1,000 for his loyalty and honesty in returning the purse with all its contents, including the money.

Speaking to Joy Prime, headmistress of Swedru SHS, Golda Esi Andam, who joyfully broke the news about the gifts, said the young man has received various opportunities after the gesture emerged on social media.

In addition to the cash donations, Madam Andam stated that Jeffrey has gotten an internship at a credit union, although he has yet to complete Senior High School.

She noted that the donations would be presented to him at the school's assembly grounds in the presence of the student body to motivate the other students.

Two Swedru students return missing purse

Jeffery was among two Swedru SHS students who found and returned a missing purse to their headmistress. The purse contained GH¢200 and some coins.

During an engagement with the host of High School Africa, Jeffery noted that some friends mocked him for returning the purse. He noted that the said friends questioned why he did not keep the money.

Jeffery now feels very proud of returning the purse since it has paved many ways for him, both in and out of school.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to young man receiving gifts

Netizens who saw the post about the young man receiving gifts after the display of integrity were impressed. Many commended him in the comments section.

Others also encouraged more students to emulate Jeffery and return missing items to school authorities instead of keeping them.

@kwesi_judas wrote:

"That’s very great."

@JohnOtu30767908 wrote:

"We love to hear stories like this."

@tasienhota0265 wrote:

"It pays to do good Ampa, that's why we have Mahama again and we shall see no more Mr. P3s3 me ku menya."

@Atongo4gh wrote:

"It started from ghc20 reward. It might end at a scholarship + a million $ or a mansion."

Osei Tutu SHS student returns missing money

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a student of Osei Tutu SHS was honoured for returning some missing money to school authorities.

In a video, school authorities called the young man forward at assembly to receive his reward, a book and some money, and netizens celebrated him in the comments.

Many commended him for his display of integrity and entreated other students to learn from him.

