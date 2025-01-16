Thomas Partey's Arsenal has been advised to secure the services of former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema

The suggestion, made by a Manchester United legend, comes in the wake of the club's struggling fortunes in front of goal

Benzema, despite approaching age 40, insists that he has no plans to retire and claims he has years left in the game

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Arsenal has been urged to consider signing Karim Benzema on a short-term deal to address their growing concerns in attack.

With injuries sidelining key forwards Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka for an extended period, the North London club faces significant challenges converting chances in the final third.

Arsenal have been told to consider securing the services of Karim Benzema on an interim basis. Photos by Vincenzo Izzo and Khalid Alhaj/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Man United legend recommends Benzema

Rio Ferdinand, the former Manchester United and England defender, believes Benzema could be the perfect solution.

Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated North London derby, which ended in a 2-1 win for the Gunners, Ferdinand recommended Arsenal approach the French striker for a six-month loan to bolster their frontline.

"I'd go and get Benzema," Ferdinand stated, as quoted by Football London. "I'd say, give me a six-month loan, Benzema, have that."

Benzema's form and experience

The 37-year-old forward, widely regarded as one of the best forwards of his generation, scored an impressive 75 goals in his final two seasons at Real Madrid.

His crowning achievement came during the Champions League-winning campaign in the 2021/22 season, where he notched a career-best 44 goals, cementing his legacy as a world-class striker.

Benzema has since joined Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League. He initially struggled to adapt.

However, he has rediscovered his scoring touch, emerging as a key figure in the Tigers' pursuit of the league title this term.

According to Transfermarkt, the former Ballon d'Or winner has recorded 12 goals and three assists in 13 matches this season, proving he still has the ability to perform at an elite level.

With 18 months left on his current contract, the Frenchman could be enticed by the opportunity to experience Premier League football and play under Mikel Arteta, who has been lauded for his tactical acumen.

Will Arsenal sign a striker in the January transfer window?

Reports suggest Arsenal is already exploring options to strengthen their attack during the January transfer window.

The Gunners have struggled to convert opportunities despite dominating possession in several matches.

Benzema’s technical brilliance, combined with his composure in front of goal, could offer Arsenal the cutting-edge they need to sustain their title ambitions.

What lies ahead for Arsenal?

After their victory in the North London derby against Tottenham, Arteta's side faces a tricky encounter with Aston Villa.

The fixture carries added weight, as Villa derailed Arsenal’s title hopes last season.

Arsenal set to sign Partey's replacement, fans rejoice

In related Arsenal transfer news, YEN.com.gh reported that fans are excited about the possibility of the club signing a Spanish star to replace Thomas Partey.

With just six months left on his contract, Arsenal has been slow to offer Partey an extension, while the Black Stars midfielder is reportedly drawing interest from Saudi clubs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh