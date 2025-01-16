Prophet Kumchacha slammed journalist Vim Lady for being the first to break the news of journalist Kofi Adoma's shooting incident in Dormaa

He noted that he personally spoke to Kofi Adoma about the incident, and he informed him about his trip to Dubai

Kumchacha lashed out at Vim Lady, saying that she could have obtained more information about the incident before breaking it

Prophet Kumchacha has lashed out at seasoned journalist Afia Pokuaa, famously known as Vim Lady, for her shoddy reporting about her colleague, Kofi Adoma's shooting incident.

Kumchacha slams Vim Lady over Kofi Adoma

In a video circulating on social media, Prophet Kumchacha stated that Vim Lady should have obtained more details about Kofi Adoma's shooting incident before rushing to social media to make the announcement.

He blamed Vim Lady for the widespread false news and misreporting of Kofi Adoma's shooting incident because she was the first person to break the news to the public using her Facebook and Instagram pages.

He stated that Vim Lady knew several work colleagues of Mr Adoma and suggested that she could have reached out to them. He further said that she even had the Kofi TV founder's number and could have reached out to him for more details before breaking the news.

“Vim Lady, you have Kofi Adoma's number, so you could have called him when you heard the news. You can have reached out to any member of his family members to ask more questions and clarify the information you had heard,” he said.

In the same viral video, Prophet Kumchacha explained that the shooting incident happened months ago during a festival in Dormaa. He stated that Kofi Adoma had personally informed him before his trip to Dubai.

“I knew of Kofi's situation months ago. He told me about it himself. This incident took place when the Dormaa Hene was celebrating his festival. Unfortunately some of the gunpowder entered Kofi's eye. About three days ago, he called to inform me about his trip to Dubai. He told me that as part of his holiday trip, he would be going for a check-up,” Prophet Kumchacha said.

Speaking bitterly about Afia Pokuaa's actions, Prophet Kumchacha stated that he did not know why she rushed to inform the public upon hearing the news without making further enquiries and verifying the facts.

He reiterated in the same video that Kofi Adoma’s incident did not happen on January 14, 2025, but rather some months ago.

Kofi Adoma's wife in Dubai speaks

YEN.com.gh reported that after Ghanaian journalist Vim Lady announced Kofi Adoma's unfortunate shooting incident, his wife came out to speak, issuing a statement.

On her Facebook page, Mrs Adoma addressed rumours surrounding her husband's shooting incident in Dormaa.

She stated that she was overwhelmed with heartwarming messages and concerns about her husband's health and well-being.

After sharing an update on her husband's health condition, Mrs Adoma thanked everyone for their support and well wishes.

