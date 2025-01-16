A video of a public sector worker sending an appeal to the government regarding the payment of salaries has gone viral

She wondered if the government could make advance salaries payment an option for workers who might want part payment of their salaries because they are cash-strapped

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the appeal by the woman

A Ghanaian woman has made an interesting appeal to the government regarding the payment of salaries for public sector workers in the country.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the woman who looked distraught wondered if the government could not facilitate advance salary payments for workers in dire need of money, especially in January.

She explained her appeal was premised on the fact that some workers seem to run out of cash in January; hence, such a move would help mitigate the suffering persons in that situation would ordinarily have to bear with

"I want this to get to the government if it could be optional for public sector workers to get advance salaries on the 15th. So, in this case, if they look at a month like January, they could make it optional for people to get advanced salaries. In the past, when my father used to work, that option was available for workers who could take part of their salary before the month ended. That could be done for us, government workers."

Ghanaians react to appeal for advance salary

Social media users who took to the video's comments section shared their views on the appeal to the government regarding salaries. Others also encouraged her to apply for a loan.

Yaw Dwarkwaa opined:

"This is a good suggestion but the question it is feasible at this time. You can go for loan with your salary collateral."

yaa commented:

"January has 40days more."

Evita O'mallina Ameg added:

"I second u paa."

barbie replied:

"Ahunu ooooo. spokeswoman for government workers y3daase."

Odehye Kwaku Owusu-Baah added:

"I agree salary advance is needed."

hisheartbeat wrote:

"Today is the 55th of January more days to go Sis."

bosslady stated:

"Next week is January, the following week too is January o"

Baba Doris remarked:

"Hmmm is not easy."

Ama beautiful added:

"Very important dear."

Lady laments over poor salaries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an American lady based in Ghana is worried about the working conditions for many workers there.

The lady in a TikTok video said most companies in Ghana were exploiting and underpaying their staff.

She bemoaned why an average worker in Ghana would work for more than eight hours and be paid inadequately.

The young lady explained that many locals she had interacted with earned between GH¢600 and GH¢1,500, a situation that must be improved going forward.

