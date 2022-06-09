A young man in an interview has disclosed how he pays his school fees and takes care of himself and his family

The young man who is a student at the University of Ghana has involved himself in Agriculture, a skill he learnt from his father

He highlighted how fulfilling farming is and encouraged the youth to go into farming instead of engaging in illegal activities

A young man is making great strides in the world of Agriculture and has become a large scale farmer at 23.

He says through farming he is able to pay his school fees and cater for himself. Perry Appoh is a student at the University of Ghana, where he studies Geography.

Perry says he has been interested in farming since he was a kid. He said he started following his father to the farm at a tender age and developed love for the occupation.

His father is a renowned farmer, having won second best farmer in his district in 2017.

Now that Mr Appoh is old, Perry has taken over the family business and runs the daily activities on the farms.

In the interview with MultiCBD, he showed the vast farmlands he handles and the variety of crops he cultivates. He also does fish farming in addition to crop farming and rears fish like mudfish, snake fish and tilapia.

He added that his knowledge in geography has helped him a lot in producing quality yield and also says he uses only organic fertilizer for his crops.

Perry encouraged the youth to get into farming as it is a profitable venture.

