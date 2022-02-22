A family has been thrown into a state of confusion with the return of their long lost son who had been declared missing and dead

The man who went missing during a boat trip in Cameroon returned home after 5 years but learnt his wife has remarried

His effort at reuniting with her is not going successful as the woman is not willing to leave her new husband

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

After 5 years of being in a foreign country, a man who had been declared missing returned home to discover his wife is no longer his as she has settled into a new marriage.

A Twitter user Victor Israel who shared the story said that is the current dilemma his mother's younger brother is faced with and has thrown the family into confusion.

His wife remarried Photo Credit: AGF, (Twitter/@VictorIsrael_)

Source: Getty Images

According to Victor, his mum's younger sibling had gone missing during one of his boat trips to Cameroon and after a long period of fruitless search for him, he was declared dead.

But quite to the surprise of everyone, he returned home in January 2022.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He was rescued

The returnee told his people that he was rescued. However, he would discover that his wife is no longer his and has no intention of returning to him.

Victor wrote:

"Mum’s younger brother got missing during one of his boat trips to Cameroon. He was declared dead after 5 years. Miraculously he returned last month, said he was rescued. Thing is, his wife already remarried & she’s saying she cant leave her new husband. Omo Everybody just confuse."

The development sparks debate on social media

@Ellepeter commented:

"He was rescued and he didn’t come back there after, except he was in coma for those years he better go back to where he came from and stop bringing confusion."

@gisthaphy remarked:

"Why didn't he come back as soon as he got well? Was he expecting the woman to wait for him after 5yrs?

"Mbanu..

"He should go and remarry and leave her alone biko."

@Vigho_P opined:

"Why didn't he come back as soon as he got well?"??? He went missing!!!! Its not his fault. And I don't think his wife is wrong for her remarriage but I wish she could just take him back, cos obviously for five years, she'd have been the most of what he was thinking about."

@akin_fm stated:

"But the thing is where was he for that 5 years? Why returning after 5years? The rescue took that long? He lost his memory? He was in coma for 5years? He was declared dead because he was missing for long? Or na movie?"

Man returns home from abroad after 47 years, finds out his wives have settled into new marriages

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man had returned home after 47 years abroad to find out his two wives have remarried.

The man named Peter had told his people that he was going in search of greener pastures because he needed to take care of two wives and five children, although details of where he was headed and his expected return date were scanty.

After a wait that seemed endless, the desolate wives moved on, got new partners and settled into new marriages.

The returnee was informed that the women he left behind had long moved into other homes and put memories of him behind them.

Source: YEN.com.gh