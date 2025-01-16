A video of a Ghanaian woman, known as Madam Pat, showcasing her Tesla Cybertruck Beast has gone viral on social media with many reacting to it

The businesswoman is reportedly the CEO of Francopat Frozen Food and also the wife of Francis Owusu, a renowned Ghanaian businessman

Many Ghanaians shared their views on Madam Pat's Cybertruck Beast after chancing on her video on TikTok

A Ghanaian businesswoman has made a bold statement as she stepped out recently in her luxury Cybertruck Beast.

The businesswoman, identified as Madam Pat, is the Chief Executive Officer of Francopat Frozen Foods and the wife of Ghanaian Business Mogul Francis Owusu.

A video circulating on social media showed Madam Pat, also known as Mascanini, coming out of her Cybertruck Beast at the Ecobank branch at Accra Newtown, where she possibly went for a business transaction.

The CEO of Francopat Frozen Foods, whose husband reportedly owns the Finney Hospital close to the tollbooth at Kasoa in the Central Region of Ghana, is arguably the first Ghanaian woman to acquire the Cybertruck Beast.

Ghanaians who own a Cybertruck Beast

The Cybertruck Beast, manufactured by Tesla, has won the hearts of many worldwide due to its unique design and advanced features.

Kojo Forex, a Dubai-based forex trader, was reportedly the first Ghanaian to acquire the vehicle.

Since then, several other renowned Ghanaians have also purchased the Cybertruck Beast.

Among them is Osei Kwame Despite, CEO of the Despite Group, who bought the car last year.

Reactions to Madam Pat's Cybertruck Beast Video

Madam Pat has become the talk of the town, with many social media users thronging the comment section of the video to share their views on her Cybertruck Beast.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few of the reactions below:

@Mar Shall said:

"If Katanka made this! I wonder the names Ghanaians will give to it."

@Manuel. GY also said:

"I saw the same Cybertruck at West Hills Mall today."

@Joe commented:

"I saw her yesterday around West Hills Mall. She was heading towards Kasoa."

@leonarddaviessmit also commented:

"That's the wife of the hospital owner at Kasoa Road Finney close to tollbooth area."

@theghunnerboy wrote:

"She's the 'Pat' in Francopat! A.k.a Mascanini. Wife of Business Mogul Francis Owusu (F.O)."

@phyzatrade also wrote:

"Despite bought this and was making noise everywhere."

Despite flaunts his Cybertruck Beast

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Osei Kwame Despite was spotted in town last year driving his luxurious car, the Cybertruck Beast.

The renowned businessman left many who met him by the roadside awestruck as they followed the car to have a proper view of it.

According to reports, Despite bought the car for a whopping GH¢1.6 Million from the United States of America.

Despite many Ghanaians on social media being excited about the business mogul, others believe there is nothing special about owning a Cybertruck Beast, arguing that it is very common abroad.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

