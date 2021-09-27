@aewura_art, a young Ghanaian lady on Twitter is causing a lot of stir with her amazing one-minute videos

In the recordings, the lady is seen using only a pencil to create amazing images of popular icons in the world

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the videos as well as heartwarming reactions from social media users

A beautiful and talented young Ghanaian lady identified on Twitter with the handle, @aewura_art, is beginning to gain a lot of attention after sharing some of her brilliant artworks.

In different one-minute videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on her handle, Aewura who uses only pencils for her art is able to create exact images of people that look like a photograph of them.

On an interesting occasion, Aewura was able to draw 16 different images of world leaders in just 10 days and shared them to the amazement of her teaming number of followers.

Collage of Aewura and some of her artworks Photo credit: @aewura_art

Source: Twitter

Below were some of the one-minute videos of Aewura creating mind-blowing images.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Aewura's video drawing Rihanna

A video of Aewura making a stunning artwork of Cardi B

Aewura's one-minute video drawing Cristiano Ronaldo

Aewura's drawing of Nana Akufo-Addo

What social media users are saying

Below were some thoughts from Ghanaians online after watching Aewura's videos.

@braGodson1 mentioned:

Some people are so mean on this app, instead of applauding and encouraging her some of you here spewing negativity. It's not good let's change and support our own

@BriceTheBestOne indicated:

This is so amazing. Great job. By the way, please can someone tell me the name of the song playing? I know it's in football for years but I wanna know the specific name pls ? Folded hands

@sokhna_thiat stated:

Woow congrats Clapping hands sign this is clean! Btw can you draw me, my own face, I've never got one

Another talented Ghanaian artist

In an equally exciting story, Augustine Owusu Mensah, a young Ghanaian gentleman who teaches in the Western Region of Ghana, is becoming famous for his profound talent in drawing.

The talented teacher who is currently stationed at the St. Matthias R/C Junior High School in New Takoradi is able to produce complex but beautiful drawings.

Some of the artworks that were shared exclusively with YEN.com.gh by the artist via his email (owusuaugustine505@gmail.com) portrayed different parts of complex cities.

Source: Yen