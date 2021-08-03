A JHS teacher at Takoradi named Augustine Owusu Mensah has an extraordinary talent in drawing

Augustine who teaches at St. Matthias R/C Junior High School in New Takoradi is able to make extremely complex but stunning artworks

He graduated from the Komenda College of Education in the Central Region

Augustine Owusu Mensah, a young Ghanaian gentleman who teaches in the Western Region of Ghana is becoming famous for his profound talent in drawing.

The talented teacher who is currently stationed at the St. Matthias R/C Junior High School in New Takoradi is able to produce complex but drawings.

Some of the artworks that were shared exclusively with YEN.com.gh by the artist via his email (owusuaugustine505@gmail.com) portrayed different parts of complex cities.

Lots of buildings and megastructures could be seen in the artworks in what seemed like overview shots taken by drones or from helicopters.

YEN.com.gh is reliably informed that who is an alumnus of Komenda College of Education in the Central Region is becoming renowned in his community by virtue of his talent.

It is hoped that the gifted young man gets a great opportunity where he can put his ability to maximum utilization for the highest returns.

In a separate story, a 10-year-old Ghanaian boy named Desmond Amonoo has designed a beautiful stadium model that he calls Black Star stadium, which he hopes will be built in Ghana one day.

A video of the creation that was shared on Adom FM's Facebook handle showed the intricate parts of the model with a parking space for helicopters among other facilities.

The young boy who comes from the Western Region of Ghana had previously constructed an exact replica of the new stadium at Axim.

According to Desmond, he started by getting plywood and making his father get him Raffia Palm, after which he proceeded to draw a shape of the stadium.

