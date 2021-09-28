Tracey Boakye has been spotted flaunting the latest iPhones that were released unto the market

The actress took the opportunity to show off her beautiful living room as well

A number of Ghanaian personalities have announced that they own the latest version of the flagship phone

Actress and super mom, Tracey Boakye, has taken to social media to announce that she is also an owner of not just one, but two iPhone 13 Pro Max devices.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the moviemaker, Tracey Boakye was seen seated in her plush living room.

She sat by a table as she flaunted her new 'babies' - two iPhone 13 Pro Max devices for all to see.

Tracey Boakye gives 'pressure' to slay queens as she flaunts 2 new iPhone 13s.

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye, who appeared quite excited to also own the latest version of the Apple device, was seen beaming with smiles as she unboxed one of them.

After unpacking the phone and showing some of the accessories in it, the actress went on to prove that indeed she had purchased the latest version of the phone.

To do this, Tracey Boakye showed the inscriptions behind the phone's box which had the model of the phone showing for all to see.

After posting the video, Tracey Boakye captioned it:

"Bit*h I’M A BOSS #theirmadam #hisonlychick #eastlegonlandlady #iphone13promax"

Some celebs and followers of the actress took to the comment section to react to the video.

queenafiaschwarzenegger came in with the comment: "Wo ha adwene"

esther_amoo7 had this to say: "Mama tray ....u can’t do with her ...she’s simply the best"

sexynurse_jummy wrote: "Is the classy pressure for me??"

she_loves_traceyboakye2 commented: "Pressure giver"

adwoa1848 wrote: "Congratulations mummy"

There were many comments that showed fans and followers of the actress were happy for her over her new 'properties'.

Speaking about iPhones, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, better known by many Ghanaians as Nana Agradaa, has posted an exciting video of herself celebrating after getting the new iPhone 13 pro max.

In the video, the woman who converted from being a traditional priest to an evangelist months ago and generated a lot of buzz on social media, unveiled the iPhone right from the box.

"You all remember that when iPhone 12 came out fresh, I 'launched' it in Ghana, and now that iPhone 13 is now out, I've decided once again to 'launch' it for all of you to see," Agradaa was heard saying in the video.

