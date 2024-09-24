The outspoken student of Nsein Senior High School wrote her last WASSCE paper and took time to relax at a resort

Richlove Oduro and her best friend Tricia were videoed enjoying the serenity of a beach resort in Agyan via Axim

Social media users who saw the video congratulated the two for completing secondary school successfully and wished them well in future endeavours

Richlove Oduro, the outspoken Nsein Senior High School student, has finished her last paper of the West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

After writing her last paper, she and her best friend Tricia were seen relaxing at the Lou Moon Beach resort.

Richlove and her best friend Tricia take a walk by the pool of a luxurious beach resort after their final WASSCE paper. Photo credit: Goshers

In a shared by Goshers, Richlove Oduro, who became famous after her controversial NSMQ comment, takes a stroll with her friend by the resort's pool.

Meanwhile, Tricia has also been in the news following her request to review the Free SHS policy.

The two seemed to love the resort as they looked around while chatting and laughing.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate Richlove and her friend

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video. Read them below:

Samuel Eyison said:

“Congratulations to these students. But my deepest fear for them is GES won't find any ways and means to fail them. Please let us all pray for them 🙏🙏🙏🙏”

Anasa Mawuse wrote:

“Congrats in advance to them. I believe they're smart girls... The world awaits the manifestation of your greatness. Don't disappoint your parents...All the very best in your next chapter, tertiary, I hope.”

Kassum Braimah said:

“All hail Goshers we are proud of you, you've made these girls even before completion of their second cycle education”

Emmanuel Oppong wrote:

“Nobody knows the rise of a man.it is a one day encounter.”

Eugenia Awortwe said:

“We are the nobles,, ampa. We are celebrating them at lou moon Axim”

Alexander Essuman wrote:

“Congratulations. The two "BIG HEADS"

Adu Boateng Prince said:

“Ghana best 2, we go Ghana ✌️♥️🇬🇭”

Ellembelle MP to sponsor Richlove to university

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the MP for the Ellembelle constituency visited Richlove Oduro on campus.

Emmanuel Amarh-Kofi Buah offered to support her in furthering her education and helping her realise her dream of becoming an engineer.

Netizens thanked the MP for his benevolence.

