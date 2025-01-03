A video of a trader expressing pain regarding the fire outbreak that destroyed over 100 shops at the Kantamanto Market has gone viral

She said she did not insure her business because she never anticipated such a disaster would occur

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have sympathised with the victims of the market fire

One of the market traders affected by the fire that destroyed over a hundred shops at the Kantamanto Market has broken her silence.

A video making waves on TikTok showed the lady expressing her frustration during an interview regarding the destruction of her goods and shop.

When the interviewer asked if she could place value on her items lost to the fire, she responded negatively.

"I cannot provide details about the items I have lost. There are many, and I cannot quantify them."

She lamented that her business was also not insured, adding that the fire disaster had negatively affected her because she was the breadwinner for her family.

"I do not have insurance and also never anticipated that on January 2, 2024, something like this would happen. My family is distraught by what happened because I am the breadwinner."

Appeal for government support

Another trader affected by the fire appealed to well-meaning individuals and the government to come to their aid in their time of difficulty.

"We have families back home who depend on us, and so we are pleading with the government and anyone who can help in this period to come to our aid."

Kantamanto Market fire

The Kantamanto Market fire is said to have started around 1 am on January 2, 2025.

The Ghana National Fire Service quickly responded to the distress call with five fire trucks from Makola, Greater Accra Regional Headquarters, National Headquarters, Flagstaff House, and Parliament House.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 10,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians sympathise with Kantamanto Market victims

Netizens who thronged the video's comments section sympathised with the affected victims in their grief.

Hajia Saudy commented:

"That's why it’s called an accident. It’s unforeseen. U shud insure for such things."

For you indicated:

"Kantamanto sellers don’t worry that place have already sold out longest longest time ago about 2 and half years."

user5025691497183 reacted:

"Kantamanto traders and all market needs insurance education. ASAP."

vilkiss added:

"The government should build a store for u.the wooden structures are not good for dry season."

Kantamanto market fire victims seek help

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian trader whose shops were among those razed by fire at the Kantamanto Market fire appealed to Ghanaian businessman Osei Kwame Despite for help.

In a video, the man singled out Kwame Despite and wealthy individuals in the country to aid the affected traders, many of whom are women.

He also called out the National Fire Service, alleging that little was done to prevent the blaze from spreading.

Source: YEN.com.gh