Nana Kwame Ampadu passed away on September 28, 2021

He was reported to be on admission at the Legon Hospital

Highlife legend, Nana Kwame Ampadu, has reportedly passed away after suffering an illness.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Nana Ampadu passed on at the Legon Hospital on September 28, 2021.

The news of the Highlife music star's demise has thrown many Ghanaians into a state of mourning.

Having been a high-flying musician for so long, Nana Ampadu's life has always been in the public domain.

And there are some interesting facts about him which YEN.com.gh has gathered.

1. Real name:

Nana Ampadu was named Kwame Ampadu by his father. He added 'Patrick' to his name after being baptized.

But at the beginning of his career, he was known as P.S.K. Ampadu or Paa Steele.

2. Age:

Nana Ampadu was born on March 31, 1945. This means he passed at the age 76.

3. Hometown:

Ampadu hails from Obo in the Kwahu area of the Eastern Region but he spent a part of his childhood at a village called Adiembra.

4. Education:

Those who know Ampadu will notice that he spoke very good English. In an interview on Joy News a few years ago, Ampadu indicated he completed Middle School (the equivalent of JHS) in 1957 and could not continue because of a lack of funds.

5. Career:

According to Ampadu, he had wanted to be an educationist but had to abort that plan because he could not further his education.

In his quest to find a job, he joined Yamoah's band and Ramblers before forming the African Brothers Band with Eddie Donkor and others.

His band had their first big break in 1968 when they released Ebi Ti Yie.

6. Songs

In many of his interviews, Ampadu indicated that he had recorded about 800 songs and claimed the title as the artiste with the most recorded songs in Africa.

Apart from Ebi Ti Yie, Ampadu's catalogue includes Oman Bo Adwo, Drivers, Mother, Agartha, Obra, Kwaata, Aku Sika, Nkrabea, Yaw Berko, and Kukrukruku,

7. King of musicians

Nana Ampadu was known as Ghana's singer-in-chief. This was a title conferred on him after his band won a national competition in 1972.

8. Family

Nana Ampadu was a family man who was blessed with eight children.

9. Politics

Ampadu was quite political in his days. He is known to have supported Jerry John Rawlings in the 1992 and 1996 elections but switched camp from the NDC to support Nana Akufo-Addo.

