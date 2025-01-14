Ghanaian actress and movie producer Selassie Ibrahim has opened a new plush shop in East Legon

Famous Ghanaian actresses including Jackie Appiah, Gloria Sarfo, James Gardiner and others were spotted at the shop opening

Some social media users have commented on Selassie Ibrahim's elegant look at the star-studded event

Ghanaian actress Selassie Ibrahim has opened a plush shop at East that sells medications, toiletries, confectionery, and more.

Selassie Ibrahim is the first Ghanaian celebrity to venture into this kind of business, as more female stars own boutiques, clothing brands, restaurants, and beauty brands.

Ghanaian celebrities, including A-lister Jackie Appiah, attended the shop opening in a simple yet classy tee shirt and jeans while rocking her glamorous hairstyle.

Glowcity's chief executive officer, Gloria Sarfo, looked fabulous in a puff-sleeved top and denim jeans. The award-winning actress wore a centre-parted lustrous hairstyle and accessorised her look with a stylish gold bag.

Selassie Ibrahim looked terrific in a long-sleeved top and jeans as she showed her celebrity friends and customers how to use some of the products in her shop.

She looked flawless in a blonde curly hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup that complimented her natural beauty. She wore a stylish designer sandals to complete her look.

Actress Selassie Ibrahim opens a plush shop

Jackie Appiah and other Ghanaian celebrities have congratulated actress Selassie Ibrahim after opening a plush shop in East Legon. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

jackieappiah stated:

"Awww I had an amazing time."

queenofeverytin stated:

"Congratulationsssss!!! Upwards and forwards only 😍😍😍🙌🙌🙌."

rabbybray stated:

"When ur mama is winning, u know u are next 🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥."

jamesgardinergh stated:

"Congrats Daavi 🍾."

amandasaaofe stated:

"Congratulations big Sis. More wins ahead ❤️❤️."

eb_forson stated:

"@gloriaosarfo is the most supportive ❤ person ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥."

gloriaosarfo stated:

"You're always welcome super woman 🙏🏿👑🙏🏿 Keep healing the world with your uniqueness 🙌💝🙌 Congratulations 🎊🎊🎊."

officialireneopare stated:

"Congratulations 🎉."

joycelyn.yeboah.9216 stated:

"Congratulations dear 🎊🎉🙌🏾👏❤️."

nanaamagyan stated:

"@jackieappiah you too like bags😂 and it’s cute🥰."

nanaamagyan stated:

"Congratulations Queen 🎁."

mynnaotoo stated:

"Praise God. Congratulations sis."

Selassie Ibrahim rocks an African print dress

Ghanaian movie producer Selassie Ibrahim turned heads in a stylish African print dress that flaunted her smooth skin.

She wore a black neatly tied turban to match her look. Selassie Ibrahim looked elegant in a heavy makeup, long eyelashes and red lipstick.

Selassie Ibrahim accessorised her look with expensive gold necklace, bracelet and a gold wristwatch.

Selassie Ibrahim graduates with a masters degree

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Selassie Ibrahim, a Ghanaian actress, who graduated from a top university in the United Kingdom. She celebrated earning her master's degree in the United Kingdom.

Her family and friends attended the graduation ceremony, which took place in Cumbria, England's ancient Carlisle Cathedral.

Many social media users have congratulated Selassie Ibrahim for working hard towards her successful acting career and academic prowess.

