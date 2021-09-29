A 20-year-old man, Rejoice Oghenero, has shown off the drone he built in the presence of people in his community

The SS3 student said that he tried so many times before he could build an unmanned aircraft that could stand the wind

Precious added that building a drone has really taught him the virtue of patience as he had to spend a long time learning

A 20-year-old Nigerian man, Rejoice Oghenero, has built an unmanned aircraft (drone) from locally sourced materials. He works from a store he calls his factory.

In a video documentary by Channels TV, the young man could be seen filing the body of one of the aircraft to make it smooth as he coated it with paints.

How he started

Rejoice said he started out drone-making using bamboo. The young man added that it took him a long time before he perfected his skill.

At a time when he kept hitting a stumbling block, the young man took a long break to make more research.

Rejoice revealed that when he made his first flight in 2013, he could not control the drone as the wind swallowed it up.

The 20-year-old man had to rely on the internet, his Physics textbook and his teacher to improve his creative art.

Only seven survived

The SS3 student explained how different materials used contribute to the whole making. He started out by using a wired remote which always made him lose the aircraft as it can only fly a short distance.

With the ability to create a wireless remote, he said that he can now control it as far as possible. Out of the 50 aircraft he has built, only seven have survived crashes.

Watch his video below:

