The Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has given a detailed account of how the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) moved to freeze large sums of money from the accounts of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi

Speaking in an interview with Joy News on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, Kwakye Ofosu disclosed that GH¢50 million belonging to Chairman Wontumi has been frozen.

Government freezes GH¢50 Million in Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi's accounts.

In a reported sighted on Ghanaweb, he also explained that similar actions have been taken in other cases, including those involving the former head of the National Signals Bureau, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, and the Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Authority, Gifty Oware-Mensah.

According to the Minister, the state has frozen over GH¢1.5 billion in total from the ongoing alleged corruption cases.

“For instance, in Chairman Wontumi's case alone, close to GH¢50 million in his accounts has been frozen. Similar figures are involved in the case of the former Signals Bureau boss, Adu-Boahene,” he said.

“The same applies to the National Service case and many others. For now, what authorities can do is to freeze the funds, and they have done so. In total, about 1.5 billion has been frozen,” he added.

Kwakye Ofosu, who doubles as the Spokesperson for President John Mahama and MP for Abura Asebu-Kwamankese, additionally stated that the state cannot recover such assets until the court determines that they were obtained illegally.

“They will not be able to recover the funds until the persons involved have been convicted by a court, which would then grant the legal mandate to recover whatever the court finds to have been stolen,” he explained.

What are the accusations against Wontumi?

Bernard Antwi Boasiako is standing trial over mining activities on his Samreboi concession without the requisite authorisation.

After his arrest on October 7, 2025, Boasiako was granted bail of GH¢15 million with three sureties in the first case against him and GH¢10 million with two sureties in the second case against him.

He and his company, Akonta Mining Company, are accused of engaging in mining operations on their mining concession without obtaining due approval.

Chairman Wontumi is accused of engaging in illegal mining through his company, Akonta Mining.

In the second case, Boasiako has been accused of mining in the Tano Nimire Forest Reserve without a license and purposely facilitating the unauthorised felling of trees.

The High Court in Accra barred Boasiako from leaving the country as part of his bail conditions.

He has been placed on the immigration stop list at all entry and exit points of Ghana, effectively restricting his travel abroad until the case is concluded.

Longstanding illegal mining claims against Wontumi

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Akonta Mining had long been linked to illegal mining activities, especially in forest reserves, but Wontumi has denied these claims.

In 2022, the Media Coalition Against Galamsey called for the prosecution of the politician, saying there was evidence that the Minerals and Mining Act had been violated.

Chairman Wontumi is accused of having his company mine along the banks of the Tano River, with the coalition also accusing the past government of failing to truly fight illegal mining.

