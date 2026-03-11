Diana Hamilton got fans talking after she shared a lighthearted TikTok video hinting that she had returned to nursing, reminding many of the profession she practised before her gospel music career took off

The gospel singer laughed as she admitted that she sometimes felt like she had forgotten everything about nursing, but something interesting always happened the moment she attended to her first patient

Her message sparked reactions online as many followers admired how the celebrated musician still kept a connection to her nursing background

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Hamilton reminded fans that music is not the only path she walks.

In a lighthearted TikTok video, the celebrated musician showed that her roots in nursing are still very much alive.

The Adom hitmaker, who trained as a professional nurse before rising to fame in gospel music, shared a short clip that quickly caught the attention of her followers online.

Diana Hamilton is back to practicing Nursing

She captioned the video: “In other news, the nurses are back to work.”

In the video, Diana Hamilton appeared cheerful as she spoke about returning to her nursing duties.

With a smile and a short laugh, she told viewers that stepping back into the role still feels natural even though music takes much of her time.

“It feels good to be home. I am back to be a nurse,” she said while laughing.

The gospel singer admitted she does not always practice regularly.

However, she explained that whenever she returns to the hospital environment, the knowledge and experience quickly return.

“Those of you who think I do not practice, well, sometimes we do, but not all the time,” she said.

Diana Hamilton expresses her Nursing experience

According to her, the first few moments back at work often make her feel like she may have forgotten some of the things she learned in nursing school.

But that feeling quickly disappears once she begins attending to patients again.

“Sometimes when I come in, I think I have forgotten everything about nursing.

Then I sit behind the computer, you see the first patient, and it all comes back to you,” she added.

The video ended with the singer introducing herself jokingly as “Diana Hamilton, the nurse.”

Diana Hamilton’s journey into nursing began in Kumasi, where she trained before later working in the United Kingdom.

Even after becoming one of Ghana’s most celebrated gospel musicians, she has often spoken about how proud she is of her medical background.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Many fans who reacted to the video praised her dedication, noting that balancing a successful music career with a professional field like nursing is admirable.

Others said her story shows that passion and career can exist side by side.

For Diana Hamilton, the video served as a simple reminder that while the world knows her as a gospel star, the nurse in her never truly left.

