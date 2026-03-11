Three graduates of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have gained attention after starting a fast-food business selling fried yam and coconut juice

The three friends hold advanced degrees: one has a Master’s in Business Management and Data Analytics, another a Master’s in Public Health, and the third a Master’s in Sociology

According to the trio, finding well-paying jobs after completing their undergraduate and master’s programmes was difficult, prompting them to explore entrepreneurship

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Three graduates of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have attracted public attention after choosing to sell fried yam and packaged coconut juice to earn a living, despite holding advanced degrees.

The trio revealed that securing well-paying jobs after completing their undergraduate and master’s programmes was challenging.

The trio of KNUST graduates behind Crunchy Masters, a fast-food business selling fried yam and coconut juice. Photo credit: AntwiYaw/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As a result, they decided to venture into entrepreneurship, a decision they say they have never regretted.

Among them, one holds a Master’s degree in Business Management and Data Analytics, another earned a Master’s in Public Health from the London School of Hygiene, and the third has a Master’s degree in Sociology from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Faced with limited job opportunities, the friends opted to start small by doing menial jobs while saving towards a joint business.

This led to the creation of their fast-food venture, Crunchy Masters. Strategically located on the KNUST campus, their business targets students directly.

They specialise in fried yam, a popular small-chops snack among students, and beautifully packaged coconut juice.

The KNUST graduates credit their success to creativity, persistence, and hard work in building their campus-based business. Photo credit: KNUST/Facebook

Source: UGC

Though barely two months old, the entrepreneurs report that business has been promising, and they are optimistic about expanding their venture into a larger enterprise in the future.

Watch the inspirational TikTok video here:

Netizens applaud the three entrepreneurs

Scores of netizens have taken to the comment section to applaud the young men for being resourceful and innovative. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Comedian backup commented:

"May God help us all."

Antwi fans noted:

"Boys get stories to tell one day."

Mr McCarthy said:

"The knowledge of how to make money is not taught in the four walls of the classroom."

Antwi Yaw opined:

"I have tried their food before and it is very nice."

Nature said:

"I want to know from the one with Masters in Data Analytics if he can create a management information system for hospital management."

Quophi Amakye replied:

"Who told you Data Analytics is about creating a management information system. Go and learn what data & business analytics are about and stop displaying your ignorance in public."

Oheneba Mintah shared:

"I also hold a BSc in Psychology from the University of Cape Coast (UCC), and I am now a Baker."

University graduate becomes a fried rice seller

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady had started a food business after she graduated from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and could not get a job of her choice.

She studied Biochemistry at the University of Cape Coast and completed her studies in 2022. After she was done with her national service, Claudia started applying for jobs.

Source: YEN.com.gh