Yaa Takyiwaa, a Ghanaian lady who was married to a white man in Germany, shared how her husband divorced her without providing any reason.

The female divorcee stated that her white husband called the police after he broke the news to her.

Yaa Takyiwaa, a Ghanaian in Germany, says her white husband unexpectedly asked for a divorce. Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube & Getty Images

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Yaa Takyiwaa said she had no suspicion that her husband was cheating while they were married. She narrated that her husband declared his divorce intentions to her five days before she wrote her driver's licence exams.

"He called his mum to come to the house. It was just a normal day. After he finished eating, he told me he was tired of the marriage and needed his freedom. I was amazed and asked him why, but he did not explain anymore. I did not understand him, but I had to let him go. I later found out he was cheating with another white woman. I felt betrayed."

"After he broke the news to me, I left the house to find a hotel so I could cool off. He called the police to report me afterwards. Even though I was hurt then, I have recovered. I have moved on. I am in a better place. He pays child support because we have two children. We are co-parenting. He sometimes comes for the children."

Yaa Takyiwaa said she has learnt several lessons from her marriage. She indicated that she would not want to marry anytime soon, even though she is dating another man. She compared her relationship with the white man and the black man.

"Marrying a white man is boring. We could not even watch TV together because everything seems extra for them. However, with the black man we can talk and understand each other."

Watch the YouTube video below:

Reactions to Black wife's divorce story

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@BobbyFrance-o1m said:

"There's more to the story; they were never compatible in the first place. It was a marriage of convenience, oooo."

@derrickdanquah8200 wrote:

"Sorry to hear about your situation. I’m glad you have healed or are still healing. It’s very therapeutic to share your traumatic stories, as it helps with your healing, too."

@AlexanderAntwi-ty1vp said:

"She’s emotionally strong ❤."

@afuaofosu-appiah3874 wrote:

"Wow, this is my story. After 18 years of marriage. My husband is black, not white, but from another country in Africa. He also woke up and said he was done. Same question this lady asked her husband, I asked mine too, and he said I am a very nice person and a great wife, but just want freedom. Is it a new trend?"

@ninam9339 said:

"I'm from Ghana, married to an American man for twenty years, and I was the happiest woman in my life, after marrying a Ghanaian man for nine years😊."

@Mable525 wrote:

"People should stop blaming her. You can treat your spouse like a king or a queen, but he or she can divorce you."

@stephenfrimpong7597 said:

"When a man says he is 'done' in a marriage, it is rarely an impulsive, overnight decision. It is frequently the final step in a long process of emotional detachment, often referred to as "quiet quitting," where the mental, emotional, and physical exit happened months or even years prior."

