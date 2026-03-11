Shatta Wale has hinted at his readiness to contest as an MP for Ablekuma South in 2028 as an independent candidate

He advocates for restructuring Ghana's governance laws, criticising the outdated 1992 Constitution

The musician emphasises a commitment to policy proposals over populist promises in his potential campaign

Dancehall heavyweight Shatta Wale has declared his readiness to contest the Ablekuma South constituency seat in the 2028 general elections.

He indicated that if public demand intensified, he would run strictly as an independent candidate.

The On God hitmaker disclosed during an appearance on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, drawing a clear line between his potential political ambitions and a desire for personal enrichment.

"If people call on me to enter politics, I will do it, but I am not coming into it because I am rich; rather, I want to serve the interests of the people," he said.

He added that if the time came for him to contest, he would not do so on the ticket of any political party.

"I don't want to belong to any political party. It will be more as an independent candidate. I would consider it if the calls intensify in 2028."

Beyond the parliamentary question, the musician used the platform to advocate for a fundamental overhaul of Ghana's governance architecture, taking particular aim at the country's foundational legal framework.

"We are tired of the 1992 laws and constitution. We need to grow up from where we are. Other countries have grown, so we also need to look at how we can move forward," he argued.

He stressed that any political bid he mounts would be underpinned by concrete policy proposals rather than populist rhetoric.

"They should understand that we also have policies we want to implement into the system. That is what is going to work," he noted.

The self-styled Dancehall King, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, acknowledged that his primary attention at present remains fixed on his music and personal affairs, but stopped well short of closing the door on a future in public service.

He also took the opportunity to reaffirm his deep attachment to Ghana, explaining that the pull of the country keeps him rooted at home despite the allure of life abroad.

