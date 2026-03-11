Iran targets commercial ships and Dubai Airport, escalating regional tensions amid global energy concerns

Iran threatens financial institutions in the Middle East, endangering Dubai's economic stability as attacks escalate

Airstrikes continue in Tehran and Lebanon as the UN discusses measures against Iran's aggression towards Arab nations

Iran attacked commercial ships on March 11 across the Persian Gulf and targeted Dubai International Airport.

This was the latest escalation of its campaign of squeezing the oil-rich region amid global energy concerns.

Smoke rises from a building following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburb, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Credit: (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

All this while, American and Israeli airstrikes pounded the Islamic Republic.

AP reported that Iranian drones hit near Dubai International Airport, home to the long-haul carrier Emirates and the world’s busiest for international travel. Four people were wounded, but flights continued, the Dubai Media Office said.

Iran's joint military command announced it would start targeting banks and financial institutions in the Middle East.

That would put at risk, particularly Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, which is home to many international financial institutions, as well as Saudi Arabia and the island kingdom of Bahrain.

Earlier, a projectile hit a Thai cargo ship off the coast of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz, setting it ablaze.

Kuwait said its defenses downed eight Iranian drones and Saudi Arabia said it intercepted five heading toward the kingdom’s Shaybah oil field.

Iran has effectively stopped cargo traffic in the narrow strait through which about a fifth of all oil is shipped. It has also targeted oil fields and refineries in Gulf Arab nations, aiming at generating enough global economic pain to pressure the United States and Israel to end their strikes.

The U.N. Security Council was to vote later Wednesday on a resolution sponsored by the Gulf Cooperation Council demanding Iran stop attacking its Arab neighbors.

Witnesses reported continuous airstrikes hitting Tehran after Israel said it had renewed its attacks. Explosions were also heard in Beirut and in southern Lebanon after Israel said it was hitting targets connected to Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.

Effect of Iran war on fuel supply

US President Donald Trump, who has previously said that the war could last for a month or longer, sought to downplay growing fears that it could take even longer.

AP reported that Trump also assured threatened intensified action on Iran if the country made any “attempt to stop the globe’s oil supply.”

Iran has effectively stopped tankers from using the Strait of Hormuz, the shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Mourners pray during the funeral of Mehdi Hosseini, a man killed in a U.S.-Israeli strike, at Behesht-e Zahra cemetery in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 9, 2026. Credit: AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Attacks on merchant ships near the strait have killed at least seven sailors, according to the International Maritime Organisation.

