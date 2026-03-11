Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, shared her unique love relationship and early marriage journey

The Deputy Majority Chief Whip claimed that she had never dated before marrying and having her first child at 19 years old

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on her story

Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, Member of Parliament for Ada, shared insights into her love life during her early years as a young lady.

The MP who doubles as the Deputy Majority Chief Whip in Parliament stated that she got married at an early age.

Ada MP, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, gets candid about love life. Photo credit: Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe

Source: Facebook

In a video on X, the revered MP said that when she was ready to settle down, she went right ahead to marry and did not date any man before then.

She claimed no man could claim her as his former lover since she was never in a love relationship before marriage.

"I married very early. By 19 years I had given birth to my first child. When I was of age, I did not court. I have never dated or been in a courtship before. No one can claim me as their former girlfriend. The only thing they can claim is that I was a former wife."

"My first husband was one who had me for the first time," she added.

Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah said that, unlike other women who probably dated several men before settling down with one of them.

Reactions to MP's relationship story

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@Nanaezze said:

"How Women of Valor be looking at this woman."

@stessysteve wrote:

"This was the standard back then – discipline on 100. We've really downgraded as a generation. Props to Hon. Doyoe for keeping it real and spotless."

@quophiappiah said:

"Traditionally, that was the standard; a value system we've lost over the years."

@stessysteve wrote:

"Abrewa no get time for games back in the day. Respect button pressed 100 times. True valour woman."

@ayjaayyy said:

"Oh, okay, so get married at 19 with a child. Ghanaians amuse me."

@LupeScarbelli wrote:

"Same with my mum—she stopped giving birth by age 28."

