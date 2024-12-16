The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigations into acts of vandalism against the statue of Akufo-Addo

The statue which stands in the middle of the roundabout of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital has had its leg damaged

The police said the perpetrators would be arrested and made to face justice

The Ghana Police Service has initiated its investigations into the damage caused to the statue of President Akufo-Addo erected at the Effia Nkwanta Roundabout.

Earlier today, Skyy Power FM reported that unknown persons had vandalised a portion of the statue.

The Ghana Police Service says it has begun investigating the damage done to Akufo-Addo's statue in Sekondi.

Footage from the scene showed a large hole ripped out of the statue’s left calf.

The police also noted that the plaque on the plinth had been removed.

The police noted that efforts are underway to find and arrest the perpetrators to face justice.

Post-election vandalism across Ghana

The Ghana Police Service has had to address several acts of post-election violence nationwide following the December 7 elections.

The Police Service stated that it had effected the arrest of nine suspects linked to the arson attack on the Electoral Commission (EC) Office at Ayensuano in the Eastern Region.

So far, more than 120 people have been arrested in relation to the post-election violence.

The Ghana Police Service said all suspects are being taken through due legal processes and are assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile, the police have intensified their investigations into the disturbances and have vowed to bring all perpetrators to justice.

The Ghana Police Service further expressed its commitment to protecting peace and stability by maintaining law and order.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful’s vehicle retrieved

YEN.com.gh reported that the police have repossessed a stolen Nissan pickup truck belonging to the outgoing Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

The said vehicle was stolen when hooligans allegedly ransacked the MP's office after she lost her parliamentary seat in the 2024 general elections.

The police said they recovered the vehicle in an intelligence-led operation, and it is now in the custody of the Dansoman police.

