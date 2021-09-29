Former England international, Gary Lineker, has reacted to Mizak Asante's stunning goal

The 15-year-old scored an amazing goal for Golden Kicks in the Division 2 league final

His goal has since gained attention with the Guardian posting it on their Twitter handle

English football legend, Gary Lineker, has reacted to the magical goal scored by Ghanaian teen sensation, Mizak Asante, in the final of the Division 2 league.

The 15-year-old scored an amazing goal for Golden Kicks as they beat Mobile Phone People to secure promotion to the division one.

In a Twitter post, the TV presenter reacted with an explosive emoji to appreciate the youngster's skillful display.

Former England player Gary Lineker stunned by 15-year-old Mizak Asante's goal. SOURCE: Twitter/ @guardian_sport @GaryLineker

After Mizak Asante's goal went viral in Ghana, British tabloid, the Guardian picked it up and posted it on Twitter.

The goal has received numerous reactions, with the ex-Barcelona player tweeting about it.

"Clever of him to cut in the keeper most ppl would've gone out to other side to avoid being pushed off pitch or losing angle on goal! Genius," wrote Matteo Uzneni.

"The defending quality doesn't even matter, that level of control is absolutely astounding regardless," added Omnipotent Mont under the video.

"Good bit of refereeing, I think. The rule is the whole of the ball over the whole of the line IIRC. That must have been close to out of play, though," adds Craig Ross.

Mizak Asante has since been the talk of town, with reports of interest abroad coming in for the teenager.

His goal grabbed an equalizer for Golden Kicks in the 82nd minute before they went on to beat their rivals on penalties to secure qualification to the topflight.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian teen sensation, Mizak Asante, has said his role model in football is Kylian Mbappe, and he wants to reach the heights of the Frenchman and be even better than him.

The 15-year-old broke the internet with his magical goal for Golden Kicks against Mobile Phone People in the Division 2 league final on Sunday.

In an interview with Onua TV, Asante disclosed he has dreams of playing at the highest level and states Kylian Mbappe and Asamoah Gyan are players he looks up to.

