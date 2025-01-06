Jackie Appiah, in a video, hosted Jim Iyke, Yandy Smith and others for a small gathering in her plush mansion in East Legon

The celebrated actress flaunted some parts of the mansion's interior and exterior as she interacted with her guests

The video of Jackie Appiah, Yandy Smith and her associates triggered reactions from fans on social media

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah courted attention on social media after a video of her hanging out with some prominent Nigerian and American celebrities at her big East Legon mansion surfaced.

The actress held a small gathering at her mansion to celebrate the New Year, with Nollywood actor Jim Iyke and American reality TV show star and film producer Yandy Smith-Harris attending.

Yandy Smith-Harris, a prominent cast member on the hit American reality show Love and Hip Hop Atlanta and a film producer, recently arrived in Ghana with her husband and fellow castmate for the Detty December events as part of Christmas festivities.

Jackie Appiah flaunts her big mansion

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Jackie Appiah beamed with a smile as she recorded herself as an excited Jim Iyke walked behind her to confirm his presence in her big plush mansion.

Together, the two award-winning veteran actors, who are recognised faces on the silver screens worldwide, burst into laughter as they wished their numerous fans a happy New Year.

Jackie Appiah later captured some of her close associates interacting with Yandy Smith-Harris, her husband, Mendeecees Harris, and their American female friends, chef, author, and talk show host Miss Quad Webb and Natalie Omenye in one of the plush rooms in the mansion.

In another scene, the famous actress was excited when Yandy Smith expressed her appreciation for hosting her and her friends as they prepared to leave the premises and return to their hotel rooms after the party ended.

The American reality TV show star complimented Jackie Appiah for having a big and beautiful mansion as she recorded parts of the compound, including the car park, where some of her luxurious cars were on display.

The celebrated Ghanaian actress ignited a frenzy on social media in 2022 after Nollywood star Luchy Donalds shared a video of herself touring inside the big East Legon mansion during a visit.

News later emerged that Jackie Appiah had acquired and relocated to the plush Trasacco estate in December 2021. The mansion has a beautifully designed living room with fine couches, gold-themed decor, and appliances.

Watch the video below:

Jackie Appiah's video stirs reactions

The video of Jackie Appiah handing out with Jim Iyke, Yandy Smith-Harris, her husband and her friends triggered massive reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Obaapa ama commented:

"Jackie is their Mother🤩."

Melinia boafo said:

"Yandy and Mendecees from Love and Hip-Hop are in Ghana."

Chrissiebaby1 commented:

"Isn’t that Yandy Smith?"

Nana Serwaa said:

"Yandy?"

Jackie Appiah honours neighbours on her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jackie Appiah honoured her neighbours as she celebrated her 41st birthday at a party in her mansion on December 5, 2024.

The actress presented food items and souvenirs to her neighbours to show appreciation for their effortless help in battling a fire outbreak in her mansion's compound.

Jackie Appiah's birthday party was also attended by several Ghanaian celebrities, including Stonebwoy, who performed during his entrance.

