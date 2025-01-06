A large bag containing different denominations of the Ghanaian currency has been found at the scene of the Kantamanto market

The was reported to belong to a young businessman at the market, which was ravaged by the inferno

Many Ghanaians on social media, upon coming across, the video of the burnt cedi notes questioned why the man did not save the money at the bank

A stack of burnt money has been discovered among the charred remains at the scene of the recent Kantamanto market fire outbreak.

A video circulating on social media showed the bundles of cedi notes, contained in a black polythene bag, significantly burnt.

A stack of burned money found at the Kantamanto market fire scene. Photo credit: @rollybear.london/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The money, as seen in the video, comprised bundles of GH¢10, GH¢20, GH¢50 and GH¢100 notes.

The money, according to an eyewitness account, belonged to a man, who owned shops at the ravaged Kantamanto market in Accra.

Reaction to the video of burnt money

The video of the burnt money had gone viral on social media, attracting varied reactions from netizens.

@user5244726623131 said:

"I think if these traders will keep money at their shops they should get a metal safe, at least in times of situation like this the money will be safe."

@AngryBird also said:

"A GCB branch is just at Kantamanto. There are other banks not too far away so why would you keep money in a wooden shop? What if someone breaks into the shop?"

@Gizo wrote:

"Why must you keep your money in your store after work? What if thieves breaks into the store?"

@gonja_president also wrote:

"Banks are not fool,they keep on telling them to save money to bank after closing shops or work,and second who money are they going to replace in there because the money belongs to individuals not for."

@1 Pearl 4 Christ! commented:

This is heartbreaking . May the Lord bring help speedily to you all, in Jesus name, Amen."

@doitwell3 also commented:

"Atleast people will learn sense and stop keeping monies at the shop after closing… sorry for the lost thou."

The Kantamanto market fire incident

In the early hours of Thursday, January 2, 2025, the Kantamant Market was burnt to ashes.

Several traders, the majority of whom are women, have lost their livelihood and trading capital.

About 7,000 shops, containing goods worth thousands of cedis, have been reportedly ravaged.

So far, one person has been reported dead with several others sustaining varied degrees of injuries as a result of the inferno.

Although the cause of the fire is yet to be disclosed by the Ghana National Fire Service, some of the traders believed it was caused by an arsonist.

Man wails after losing three shops

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man was seen wailing over the loss of his livelihood in the Kantamanto fire outbreak.

The man reportedly lost three shops in the inferno, containing goods worth billions of cedis.

Many Ghanaians who chanced on the video expressed sympathy for the young businessman.

