KOKA, in a video, criticised Stonebwoy's recent rants about his rival Shatta Wale during a recent interview in Kumasi

The controversial entertainment pundit claimed the BHIM Nation boss had become a commentator instead of a musician

KOKA's remarks about Stonebwoy triggered mixed reactions from numerous fans on social media

Ghanaian entertainment pundit Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, better known as KOKA, has criticised dancehall musician Stonebwoy over his recent rants.

The BHIM Nation leader recently courted controversy for making controversial statements and allegations against his rival Shatta Wale during an interview on Angel FM before his performance at the Legacy Nite show at the Miklin Hotel in Kumasi.

During the interview, Stonebwoy threw shade at Shatta Wale over his appearance at Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street concert in Jamaica on December 31, 2024.

The Tuff Seed hitmaker cast doubt on his rival Shatta Wale's recent purchase of a Rolls Royce Cullinan, calling him a "settings man."

Stonebwoy also slammed the SM boss for instigating tensions between himself and his close associate MC Portfolio by gifting the latter GH₵5K during an encounter on Fakye TV.

KOKA criticises Stonebwoy for his rants

In a recent conversation with media personality Sally Mann on her Showtym show, KOKA questioned Stonebwoy's motive for his recent rants.

The controversial entertainment pundit, who was involved in a legal tussle with gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy several months ago, said Stonebwoy's recent actions negatively impacted his artistry.

According to KOKA, the Burninton Music Group CEO had slowly morphed into a commentator instead of a prominent musician with a big brand.

He said:

"There was a time Stonebwoy did not perform his old songs because he was focused on brand affirmation and positioning. I do not know what the new arrangement is, but the new arrangement is taking his artistry and bringing more of a commentator to me."

The controversial entertainment pundit noted that it was needless for Stonebwoy to hold his infamous interview as it added no value or publicity to the Legacy Nite show at the Miklin Hotel in Kumasi.

KOKA added that Stonebwoy's interview created the perception that he wanted to return to his past life as a "ghetto boy" instead of a reputable and accomplished artiste.

Below is the video of KOKA criticising Stonebwoy's recent rants:

KOKA's criticisms of Stonebwoy's rants stir reactions

KOKA's remarks about Stonebwoy's recent interview triggered mixed reactions from numerous fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

@Nfoni_Gh said:

"Hahaha, he thinks he has made a valid point. Let him tell that to Sarkodie. Every artiste needs to be a commentator as well, but their commentating has to stir up controversy. We don’t do a lot in Ghana, though."

@lmdzarto commented:

"True, look, we all know Stonebwoy is more talented, and his music has quality lyrics than Shatta Wale, but he is letting fame get to his head too much. Longevity in his field happens when all ages still rock with you."

@Emmanue69922657 said:

"Shatta has been doing more commentary than viral music nowadays than Stonebwoy 😂."

@itsm3ttle commented:

"It is very cringe to watch him now. Some of us are not surprised."

NDC removes Stonebwoy from concert artistes' lineup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy was removed from the list of musicians who were expected to perform at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ghana Victory concert.

A press statement from the political party's event organisers indicated that grassroots members were unhappy with the BHIM Nation boss' inclusion in the list of performers at the concert.

The event organisers apologised to the NDC party supporters, Stonebwoy and his management for the unfortunate situation.

