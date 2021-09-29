Lil Win and Sandra Ababio have been spotted in new lovely photos on social media

The photos show them in loved-up poses as they met on the set of a new TV series from Lil Win's Wezzy Empire

Many followers of the two Kumawood stars have been reacting to the photos

Kumawood stars Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, and Sandra Sarfo Ababio, have popped up with new lovely photos.

The photos show Lil Win and Ababio in loved-up poses while they filmed a new show on a set.

Lil Win's production house, Wezzy Empire, is currently on set shooting a new television series. Ababio happens to be part of the star-studded cast and it was all fun and love when she met Lil Win on set.

In the photos sighted by lil, Lil Win is seen dressed as an old man while Ababio stood beside him wearing only a white t-shirt up to her thigh level.

While Ababio had her hand around Lil Win's neck and shoulder, the actor held her by the waist. The two had other poses and looked very happy in each other's company.

Lil Win's photo with Sandra Ababio gets fans talking

The photos shared by Lil Win have gathered loads of reactions from social media users. While some expressed happiness for the two's closeness, many others suggested that the two were in love.

whats_up_gh said:

"Beauty and the Beast."

fadasprong said:

"This lady is loyal paa ."

classic.coleman said:

"love birds."

lbeth0155 said:

"I'm happy seeing you people like this."

mhyamegold said:

"Weezy hw3 y3nim kakyer3 yen s3 nothing dey inside ."

newshuntermag said:

"Kwadwo ɛne ne girl Sandra...."

Lil Win celebrates Sandra Ababio on her birthday; her response stirs talk

Lil Win and Sandra Ababio have been long rumoured to have had an affair. Even though they have both denied the rumour, it has not gone away.

Just recently, the rumour resurfaced as the actress celebrated her birthday and Lil Win has shared a lovely photo and message to celebrate her.

Ababio's response to Lil Win's birthday message got many fans talking.

