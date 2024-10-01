A Despite Media presenter shared plans to ban Shatta Wale's music on one of the radio stations

This comes a while after Shatta Wale's rants about the station's founder, Osei Kwame Despite

The presenter's decision has stoked a fierce debate on social media among Shatta Wale supporters

Ghanaian radio presenter Abena Moet has banned Shatta Wale's music on Neat FM, one of the many radio stations under Despite Media.

Despite Media operates three radio stations in Accra, including one in the Ashanti region, and dozens of affiliates across the country.

Neat FM radio presenter Abena Moet is blacklisting Shatta Wale and his music over his comments on Osei Kwame Despite.

Source: Instagram

The station was founded by business tycoon and multimillionaire Osei Kwame Despite and has maintained a good rapport with many Ghanaian celebrities - except for Shatta Wale.

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ola Michael, host of Neat FM, received a fan request to play Shatta Wale's latest music.

He expressed his reluctance to fulfil the fan's request but was about to consider it when Abena Moet, a pundit on the show, chimed in.

She emphasised that the station could not play Shatta Wale's songs because the musician insulted Osei Kwame Despite.

In May this year, Shatta Wale verbally abused Osei Kwame Despite with unprintable words after MzGee's infamous live interaction with Medikal about the rapper's marital issues with Fella Makafui.

Shatta Wale has yet to retract his words and apologise to the renowned businessman.

Fans react to Neat FM's decision

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Neat FM's decision to blacklist Shatta Wale.

mensimaamensah said:

"Facebook that made him not the media wai. When Beyoncé featured him it wasn’t you who linked him wai. Let him me wai"

sackeywonder wrote:

"Eiii guys can't go away from shatta wale...AND see dat mumu gal abena"

trimudewyny noted:

"Has Shatta come to beg you to play his music and whether you play it or not he will still be relevant even though I don’t condone with him insulting your boss or anyone at your station"

sackeywonder remarked:

"Whether play it or not his album is number one now."

GH pundit apologises to Ohemaa Mercy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian entertainment pundit had shared his first message after making bail.

KOKA issued an apology to gospel singer Ohemaa Mercy, who filed a complaint over alleged threats he made to her.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh