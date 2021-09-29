The couple had hired the maid to take care of their four-month-old baby only to find out that she needed help more than they did

According to reports the maid's baby daddy neglected his responsibility and her bosses jumped in to help

Netizens were impressed and duly took to social media to laud the couple for taking care of the domestic worker

Parenting has never been a walk in the park and this a US-based couple learnt the hard way after finding out a nanny they had hired was also expecting her own child.

GHc16,000 bill

Well, YEN.com.gh recently learnt that the couple splashed a whopping GHc16,000 to get their domestic house manager but ended up getting a raw deal.

The US-based couple were left at crossroads after finding out the maid they had sent a fortune on was also expecting her own child.

According to Asiaone.com, the couple had hired a maid to take care of their four-month-old baby only to find out that she needed help more than they did.

YEN.com.gh has learnt that the couple found out that their domestic manager was pregnant in the first month she started working at their household.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the maid left her employers' house on Thursday, September 2, with the excuse that she needed to see her dentist.

She, however, returned at 5.00 pm and told her employers that she had incurred a dental bill of GHc1,000 without providing a receipt for her treatment.

later realised their domestic manager had gone to look for the father of her upcoming baby when she went missing.

Deadbeat baby daddy

YEN.com.gh has learnt the house manager's soon to be baby daddy is a Malaysian foreign worker that she had met in Singapore while still working for her previous employer, who had ghosted her.

"She cried and told us that she might be pregnant. We were shocked," the husband, a 36-year-old sales manager, told the Chinese daily.

At a loss, the couple took their maid to undergo pregnancy tests and asked if the maid agency could help them resolve the issue.

Unfortunately, the agency refused to take her back and insisted that she could continue to work, they said.

Well, following the developments the couple decided to house the house manager and help her in the best way they knew how.

The couple's good gesture impressed many netizens who took to social media to congratulate them for their nuptials.

