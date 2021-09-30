A sad Ghanaian woman has shared how she lost her job at Metro Mass Transit after going blind

Charity Yibo narrated that the issues with her eyes began right after childbirth

The mother of four added that her condition resulted in the man she was dating abusing her

A Ghanaian woman has recently opened up about being laid off from Metro Mass Transit after losing her sight.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on SVTV Africa's YouTube channel had Charity Yibo sharing that she applied to Metro Mass as a conductress right after completing a secretarial school.

She revealed that she worked with the company for five years.

Charity took some months off from work after giving birth, and upon her return, she started experiencing sensations in her eyes.

Charity Yibo: I was laid off from Metro Mass Transport Without Any Settlement - Blind Woman Reveals

Source: UGC

The mother was instructed to take more time off work to heal her eyes.

After seeking medical attention, her sight got better, and she returned to work, Charity shared.

Yibo resumed work, only to find out there was a new manager.

She continued that she was asked to read a letter to confirm her sight was much better upon reporting to the new manager.

According to Charity, the manager abruptly interrupted her reading, claiming that she was blind.

"He said he cannot work with someone who is visually impaired and laid me off after without any settlement", Charity revealed.

The young mother added that the man she was living with became hostile and started abusing her, so she left.

The now mother of four also mentioned she is currently unable to work.

Charity shared more about her story in the video linked below;

Source: Yen Newspaper